جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 2 Suspected Daesh Suicide Attackers in Northern Syria

According to media reports, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have killed two suspected suicide attackers from the Daesh jihadist group in the northern Syrian city of Al Tabqah.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۲:۲۷ 18 April 2017
Sputnik Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have killed two suspected suicide attackers from the Daesh jihadist group in the northern Syrian city of Al Tabqah, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the Firat news agency, the SDF troops have also managed to thwart a car bomb attack in the area late on Monday.

Two SDF troops were reportedly injured in the clashes, the news agency added.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syria's Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital. Al Tabqah is located some 27 miles to the east of Raqqa.

