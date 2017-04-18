tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۳۸بازدید
‍ پ

Marine Le Pen vows to end all immigration to France if elected president

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday sought to mobilise her supporters six days ahead of France's most unpredictable presidential election in decades by pledging to suspend all immigration and shield voters from "savage globalisation."
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۹۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۰۸ 18 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 238

Reuters - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday sought to mobilise her supporters six days ahead of France's most unpredictable presidential election in decades by pledging to suspend all immigration and shield voters from "savage globalisation."

Opinion polls have for months shown Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying on Sunday for the May 7 run-off, but the gap with conservative Francois Fillon and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon has been tightening.

"I will protect you. My first measure as president will be to reinstate France's borders," Le Pen said to wide applause and cheers from the crowd of about 5,000, prompting the National Front's (FN) traditional "This is our home!" chant.

Slamming her rivals, whom she said wanted "savage globalisation," she said hers was the camp of patriots. "The choice on Sunday is simple," she said. "It is a choice between a France that is rising again and a France that is sinking."

While no polls have shown Le Pen missing out on the run-off, they are now within the margin of error and any two of the four top candidates have a shot at qualifying. Polls have consistently shown her losing that second round.

With pollsters saying abstentions could hit record highs, convincing voters to go to the polling stations on Sunday is key. Le Pen sought to do so by hitting her party's trademark anti-EU, anti-immigration themes hard.

"Fight for victory, until the very last minute," she said. "If every patriot can this week convince just one abstentionist, just one undecided voter, we are sure to win!"

Getting the crowd to boo the European Union and its border-free Schengen area that she would take France out of if elected, Le Pen said: "Mass immigration is not an opportunity for France, it's a tragedy for France."

Promising to immediately impose a moratorium on immigration, she said: "The French sometimes have fewer rights than foreigners - even illegal ones."

Scuffles briefly broke out between 60 to 80 anti-FN protesters and police near the Zenith concert hall in north-east Paris ahead of the rally, a Reuters photographer said.

Police fired teargas at the protesters, some of whom threw chunks of wood. The protesters then left, followed by a small group of police.

During Le Pen's speech, one young woman jumped on the stage and was immediately carried away by security and a topless woman later shouted out from the middle of the concert hall in an apparent protest against the candidate.

FN lawmaker Gilbert Collard told reporters on arriving at the hall that he was hit in the neck by a beer bottle and that other objects were aimed at him before police intervened. Another FN official, Jean Messiha, said he saw a couple of Molotov cocktails being thrown. Reuters could not verify either comment.

A few hours earlier on the other side of Paris, Le Pen's most likely run-off opponent, Macron, addressed a crowd nearly four times larger in another concert hall and struck a starkly different, pro-European tone.

But Le Pen's supporters dismissed her opponent and his ideas.

"Macron is a pure marketing product," said 26 year-old Veronique Fornilli, an FN youth activist in the Paris region. "Only Le Pen can put France back in order," she said, also praising the FN leader for her anti-EU, anti-euro stance.

"I want to give France its freedom back, I want to take it out of jail," Le Pen said of her plans to pull the country out of the euro.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش ژاپن به موشک کرۀ شمالی چه خواهد بود؟

واکنش واعظی به مسدود شدن تماس تلگرام

نوبخت:جهانگیری برای دفاع از دولت ثبت‌نام کرد

تأثیر تنش های ژئوپولیتیک اخیر در قیمت ها و معاملات نفتی

قیمت روز فرنگی‌ها در میادین تره بار + جدول

ادامه پس لرزه های زلزله خراسان رضوی تا 6 ماه آینده

قانون، مقصران پلاسکو را چه کسانی می‌داند؟

تعیین میزان جریمه ایجاد آلودگی صوتی

زلزله ۳.۳ ریشتری رامیان را لرزاند

بارش باران در 12 استان کشور

مجلس باز هم قانون استخدام حق‌التدریسی‌ها را اصلاح کرد

قدرت برتر اقتصادی بودیم، اگر...

اندیشکده واشنگتن خواستار تحریم ماهان‌ایر شد

وب گردی

جشنواره زیبایی اسب عرب در کرمان

دلیل و درمان ریفلاکس

اثرات و اوصول صحیح پیاده روی

حس برتری در رانندگی

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

اگر این علایم را دارید حتما به متخصص قلب مراجعه کنید

صبحانه چربی سوز شکم

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

تخم کدو تنبل پروستات را درمان می کند

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
سخنان آیت‌الله یزدی درباره احمدی‌نژاد
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
ویدیو: قربانیان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
دوگانه «شیخ دیپلمات و سید خراسانی» یا «بروکرات کارگزارانی و شهردار جهادی»؟!

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۹۸ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۶ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۷ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۶۳ نظر)