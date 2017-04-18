Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold meeting on Syria

Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold an expert meeting on Syria in Tehran April 18, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.‎



Delegations from Russia and Turkey will participate in the one-day meeting to discus the latest development in Syria crisis, Qasemi said in a press conference in Tehran Apr. 17.



He expressed hope that the meeting will be fruitful, adding that another meeting is scheduled to be held in Astana on May 3.



Earlier on Apr. 14, foreign ministers of Iran, Rusia and Syria gathered in Moscow over Syrian crisis and warned Washington against further missile strikes.



The top diplomats called the attacks "an act of international aggression" and requested for two investigations, an independent probe into the chemical attack and another investigation into the US missile strike.