tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
۱۹۵بازدید
‍ پ

Brazil's president says ministers under investigation may resign

Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۹۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۶ 18 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 195

Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.

Last week a Supreme Court justice opened investigations into eight ministers - nearly a third of Temer's cabinet - after they were accused of wrongdoing by executives of engineering group Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] in plea bargain testimonies.

The ministers under investigation include close advisers such as Temer's chief of staff Eliseu Padilha, considered key to negotiations on a landmark pension reform to rein in government spending and runaway public debt.

Temer said in a radio interview that the corruption scandal is "embarrassing" and may lead some ministers to step down.

"It is very likely that some ministers will feel uncomfortable and believe that they cannot continue," Temer said, adding that his administration "will not stop."

Temer has previously said he would suspend any ministers charged with corruption and dismiss those who are indicted in the country's biggest-ever graft scandal, which has hung over his efforts to end Brazil's worst recession in over a century.

The president himself was accused in testimony made public last week of presiding over a meeting in 2010 in which an Odebrecht executive was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.

Temer has temporary immunity from investigations regarding events before his mandate began in May 2016. He and his ministers have denied any wrongdoing.

LIKELY COMPROMISES

Lawmakers who attended a meeting with Temer on Sunday said he was sticking with his plans to push the pension overhaul through Congress by July.

With a third of the Senate and dozens of representatives coming under investigation last week, however, some observers see Congress as increasingly sensitive to popular opinion ahead of their re-election campaigns next year.

The proposed pension reform is a cornerstone of Temer's plan to restore fiscal discipline and bolster investor confidence to spark a recovery, but it remains unpopular among Brazilians, many of whom would have to work longer before retirement.

Temer's government is expected to soften some of the more stringent aspects of its initial proposal to win over lawmakers on the fence.

The president originally said he was setting out to solve the pension system's deficit over the next three or four decades, but on Monday he conceded Brazil may need another pension reform in 10 or 15 years.

In a television interview, Temer said the current proposal was expected to save the country 600 billion reais ($194 billion) over the next decade, about three quarters of the savings of his original proposal.

In one example of the compromises sought by lawmakers, Temer said the minimum period of contribution for female workers to retire with a pension may be reduced from an earlier proposal.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists a draft of the pension reform bill was still being discussed.

"Political leaders are all committed to approving the pension reform as quickly as possible," he said.

The testimony from Odebrecht executives has poured fuel on the corruption scandal that broke three years ago with a probe into kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras and has shaken the pillars of Brazil's political establishment.

The probe now includes 76 formal investigations into sitting politicians stemming from the Odebrecht testimony alone.

Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes told Reuters on Monday that the cases may be split up among the court to speed up cases currently being handled by Justice Edson Fachin.

The Supreme Court has an enormous backlog of cases against federal lawmakers, ministers and governors, who can only be tried by the country's highest court, leading to concerns of impunity on major graft cases.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حکایت تاروپود شکافته این روزهای اشتغال کشور

روند رو به رشد تجارت ایران و آلمان در سال های میانی دو جنگ جهانی

جزئیات مذاکره اصلاح‌طلبان با روحانی/ نقشه اصولگرايان برای انتخابات

تله ۱۵۰ میلیونی برای مدیر بانک

وب گردی

جشنواره زیبایی اسب عرب در کرمان

اثرات و اوصول صحیح پیاده روی

حس برتری در رانندگی

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

اگر این علایم را دارید حتما به متخصص قلب مراجعه کنید

چطور ۴ ساعت به شارژ گوشی خود بیافزایم؟

Mi6 شیائومی با رم ۶ گیگابایتی رکورد زد

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

تخم کدو تنبل پروستات را درمان می کند

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
سخنان آیت‌الله یزدی درباره احمدی‌نژاد
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
ویدیو: قربانیان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
دوگانه «شیخ دیپلمات و سید خراسانی» یا «بروکرات کارگزارانی و شهردار جهادی»؟!

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۱ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۸۸ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۵ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۵ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۶۳ نظر)