tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۷۶بازدید
‍ پ

Gaining Independence by Iraqi Kurdistan Not to Be Easy Process - Official

It will not be easy for Iraqi Kurdistan to gain independence as there are many differences both in the region and in whole Iraq, Hemin Hawrami, a senior assistant to Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani, said.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۹۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۵ 18 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 176

Sputnik — Gaining independence will "not be an easy process” as there are "internal and external impediments” to the process, Hawrami said at Erbil’s Cihan University, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

"Even the Kurds themselves are divided on the issue,” he said.

Hawrami also pointed out that Iraqi leadership also failed to reach consensus on the issue.

"The first view, which is relatively weak, is that Kurds are already heading for independence and there is nothing that can stop it… But this opinion is held by few people and they don't have much influence on decision-making," he said.

Another point of view implies waiting for general elections in 2018 before taking any decisions.

"The third view is entirely opposed to the KRG’s [Iraqi Kurdistan's] independence and any steps taken in this direction,” Hawrami added.

Last month Hawrami told the Rudaw media outlet that Barzani had informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the referendum on gaining independence from Iraq "at the earliest time."

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. In the latter two nations, the Kurds are fighting against the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group, while in Turkey, they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

اعزام سه ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا به کره شمالی برای جنگ یا تهدید؟ / ویدیوهایی از جنگ افزارهایی که روسیه می تواند به ایران بفروشد...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

امنیت حاجیان ایرانی چگونه تأمین خواهد شد؟/ اخذ مالیات از خانه‌های خالی به کجا رسید؟ /شورایی برای ورزشکارها...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حکایت تاروپود شکافته این روزهای اشتغال کشور

روند رو به رشد تجارت ایران و آلمان در سال های میانی دو جنگ جهانی

جزئیات مذاکره اصلاح‌طلبان با روحانی/ نقشه اصولگرايان برای انتخابات

تله ۱۵۰ میلیونی برای مدیر بانک

وب گردی

جشنواره زیبایی اسب عرب در کرمان

اثرات و اوصول صحیح پیاده روی

حس برتری در رانندگی

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

اگر این علایم را دارید حتما به متخصص قلب مراجعه کنید

چطور ۴ ساعت به شارژ گوشی خود بیافزایم؟

Mi6 شیائومی با رم ۶ گیگابایتی رکورد زد

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

تخم کدو تنبل پروستات را درمان می کند

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
سخنان آیت‌الله یزدی درباره احمدی‌نژاد
کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در شب انتخابات/ انتقاد لاریجانی به شورای نگهبان/ آخرین توصیه‌های انتخاباتی هاشمی چه بود؟
ویدیو: قربانیان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
دوگانه «شیخ دیپلمات و سید خراسانی» یا «بروکرات کارگزارانی و شهردار جهادی»؟!

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۶ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۱ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۸۸ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۵ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۵ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۶۳ نظر)