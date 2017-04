Sputnik — For the first time the Japanese government is considering the possibility of deploying the Self-Defense Forces in case of a fall of a North Korean missile in the country's territorial waters, local media reported on Tuesday.

The laws adopted on March 29, 2016, divided security threats into three categories: the possibility of military aggression, obvious threat of military aggression and military aggression.

The government wants to recognize fall of a foreign missile in its territorial waters as an obvious threat of military aggression, which allows deployment of troops, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.