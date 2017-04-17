Turkey NSC to convene to extend state of emergency after key polls

Hurriyet - The National Security Council (MGK) will convene late on April 17 amid speculation that it will extend a state of emergency by another three months following a referendum that narrowly accorded the president vast new powers.



The MGK meeting will convene at the Presidential Complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The president will then chair a cabinet meeting late on April 17.



Turkey has already been under a state of emergency for nine consecutive months after a coup attempt on July 15, 2016. A cabinet decision is required to extend the state of emergency, which will take effect after being published in the Official Gazette.



The MGK was expected to convene in May.