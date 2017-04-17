Turkey NSC to convene to extend state of emergency after key polls

Hurriyet - The National Security Council (MGK) will convene late on April 17 amid
speculation that it will extend a state of emergency by another three months
following a referendum that narrowly accorded the president vast new
powers.
The MGK meeting will convene at the Presidential Complex under
the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The president will then
chair a cabinet meeting late on April 17.
Turkey has already been under a
state of emergency for nine consecutive months after a coup attempt on July 15,
2016. A cabinet decision is required to extend the state of emergency, which
will take effect after being published in the Official Gazette.
The MGK
was expected to convene in May.