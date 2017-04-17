tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۹۸بازدید
‍ پ

Turkish poll firm closes after referendum prediction failure

The head of the Eurasia Opinion Research Center (AKAM), Kemal Özkiraz, has announced that he will close his survey company following its failure to accurately predict the April 16 constitutional referendum results.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۷۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۰۱ 17 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 198
Hurriyet - The head of the Eurasia Opinion Research Center (AKAM), Kemal Özkiraz, has announced that he will close his survey company following its failure to accurately predict the April 16 constitutional referendum results.

Before the vote, Özkiraz had said he would close the company if the "yes” side won, adding that his surveys indicated the "no” side would win 53 percent of the vote.

"We as AKAM had promised that we would close our company if the referendum results showed ‘no,’” he said on his official Twitter account.

"Somebody told me that ‘You know the real result. They cheated. The converted 2.5 million invalid vote to ‘yes.’’ I knew [the results] but there is no logic in making a survey if they are able to convert 2.5 million votes. If the results are true and if we failed to predict it, there is no sense in doing polls either,” he stated.     

"If the official results of the YSK [Supreme Election Board] show that the ‘yes’ votes won, AKAM will be closed. I wrote that I believed … the poll surveys. I gave up my career and my company which I founded with my own efforts. The responsibility is mine. God speed Turkey!”

He also stated that they would pay out the salaries to the company’s pollsters.

"We spent a lot of money but it was our own. We did not deliberately mislead anybody,” he said.

At the same time, Özkiraz noted that he believed the vote was suspicious. "I don’t think the results are particularly correct. I’m 100 percent sure that the results are tainted.”
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

احتمال تمدید حالت فوق العاده در ترکیه

۳.۵ میلیارد، دریافتی ۴۰ نفر استقلالی در یک فصل!

مجلس و شورای نگهبان مشکل کثرت داوطلبان کاندیداتوری را حل کنند

احتمال جنگ بین آمریکا و روسیه وجود دارد

قالیباف: فاصله شمال و جنوب پایتخت را کم کردیم

عربستان به دنبال لغو میلیاردها دلار سرمایه‌گذاری در پروژه‌های ناتمام

ناکامی نیروهای ائتلاف سعودی در پیشروی در استان «لحج» یمن

فراخوان راهپیمایی «نان» در اعتراض به بستن بندر «الحدیده» یمن

پیشگام عرصه اینترنت درگذشت

قدرت‌الله علیخانی: نامزد پوششی برای روحانی ایده هاشمی بود

هشدار آیت‌الله مکارم درباره تفرقه مسلمانان

کلاهبردار میلیاردی در یزد دستگیر شد

هفت ابهام در قرارداد نیروگاه‌سازی با یونیت ترکیه

واریز یارانه سرپرستان خانوار اقشار آسیب‌پذیر

پادشاه عربستان به روسیه می‌رود

وب گردی

حس برتری در رانندگی

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

چطور ۴ ساعت به شارژ گوشی خود بیافزایم؟

Mi6 شیائومی با رم ۶ گیگابایتی رکورد زد

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

سرطان سینه؛ پیشگیری و آنچه باید همه خانم‌ها بدانند

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

تخم کدو تنبل پروستات را درمان می کند

رکود اقتصادی متهم ردیف اول نرخ بیکاری

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
توئیت معنادار حسن روحانی پس از ثبت‌نام
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۴ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۱ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۸۰ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۴ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۹ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۵ نظر)