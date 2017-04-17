tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۴۹بازدید
‍ پ

Why does the French Presidential Election matter to the UK?

The French election has always held significance for Britain, since France is one half of the Franco-German axis that has always been a determining factor in the direction of the European Union (EU).
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۶۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۲:۰۱ 17 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 249

Telegraph - The French election has always held significance for Britain, since France is one half of the Franco-German axis that has always been a determining factor in the direction of the European Union (EU).

France, along with Britain, is also the only EU nation capable of projecting military power independently and, as a fellow permanent member of the UN Security Council, works hand-in-glove with the UK in formulating UN resolutions that shape global politics.

For these two main reasons, the occupant of the Elysee Palace has always mattered to the UK. But in 2017 - the era of Donald Trump, Brexit and the rise of populism across the continent - this is now doubly the case.

This mercurial election, in which the establishment parties of the Left and Right appear to have fallen by the wayside, will shape the coming Brexit negotiations and could - if far-right Front National (FN) leader Marine Le Pen wins - even determine the future of the EU itself.

The spectre of Le Pen

With Britain now committed to an exit negotiation with the EU that will define the future of this country for a generation, the prospect of Ms Le Pen becoming French president has the potential to up-end all the preparation for these delicately poised talks.

Ms Le Pen’s FN party is committed to taking France out of the euro and holding a referendum on EU membership if Brussels does not comply with her demands to disband the single currency and end the border-free Schengen travel zone.

Neither of these may be immediately possible, but regional analysts like Mujtaba Rahman the head of Europe practice at the Eurasia Group, a risk consultancy, predicts that a Le Pen victory would very likely spark chaos in the financial markets as institutional investors ditch billions of euros of French sovereign debt and flee to the safety of sterling and the dollar.

Even if this crisis can be stabilised, in the longer term Ms Le Pen’s economic nationalism, which like Trump’s own agenda portends a return to protectionism, also threatens to seriously damage the EU’s single market which is currently the destination for 43 per cent of British exports.

There are some hardcore Brexiteers who believe that a Le Pen victory might be good for Britain’s prospects in the Brexit talks, since it would land a potentially fatal blow on the EU, an institution that they revile.

But this is not a view shared by Theresa May or British negotiators who fear that a shock Le Pen presidency would sow chaos in the EU, making Britain’s negotiating partners even more defensive and hardline, possibly paralysing EU decision-making to the point where it is impossible to do a deal in two years.

The meaning of a Macron win

A win for Emmanuel Macron, the fresh-faced former Rothschild banker, will also impact the Brexit talks, although not as drastically as Ms Le Pen.

Polls show that Mr Macron is very likely to beat Ms Le Pen in the second-round run-off in May, though in the era of Trump and Brexit that is not an absolute certainty.

France has already promised to take a hardline with Britain in the coming talks, but Mr Macron has made clear that he will pursue this course with extra vigour – describing the UK as a "vassal state” of Trump’s America that will suffer for its vote to leave the EU.

Mr Macron has promised to lead a "rebirth” of the EU if he wins, a fact that makes him the clear favourite in Brussels where die-hard federalists still dream that Mr Macron – allied perhaps with a new pro-EU German Chancellor in Martin Schulz – could bring the bloc out of the doldrums.

In practice, this will not be easy. The millions of French people who will vote for Ms Le Pen will not disappear after the election and Mr Macron is a callow candidate – a former economy minister who has never won elected office and has no conventional political machinery behind him.

His ability to deliver the kind of economic reforms that might convince Germany to take a more expansive approach to deepening Europe’s fiscal union is open to question, as is much of his policy platform.

On the possible marginal upside for Britain, in the two-year time horizon covering the Brexit talks, a Macron presidency is likely to restore some confidence in currently shaky Brussels’ institutions which may be slightly more inclined to cut a favourable deal with the UK.

The fumbling Fillon

At the outset of the election campaign Francois Fillon, the candidate of the centre-Right Les Republicains party who has a Welsh wife, might well have been the UK’s number one choice for president.

As a conventional politician with a proven track-record in office – Mr Fillon was prime minister under Nicolas Sarkozy – Mr Fillon was at least a known quantity.

His pledge to enact Thatcherite reforms to France’s bloated state also promised to move France in the right direction.

As a Gaullist who understands the importance of Britain and France acting in concert to retain a place at the top table of world affairs, Mr Fillon might also have taken more heed of Britain’s key gambit in the coming Brexit negotiations, which is to seek to emphasise the UK’s security contribution in exchange for deeper trade access.

While Mr Fillon – like Mr Macron – wants to renegotiate the Le Touquet agreement that keeps asylum seekers on the French side of The Channel, he has also pledged not to punish Britain unduly in the coming talks, urging instead that negotiations lead to a quick, clean break.

But after a campaign mired in scandal when it emerged that Mr Fillon’s family members had received hundreds of thousands of euros in salaries for official jobs that do not appear to have included much, if any, work – Mr Fillon’s policy agenda now looks likely to be moot.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

4 گام حیاتی تا سفر به استانبول!

رفتار انتخاباتی در بازار دلار

ورود مدعی‌العموم به پرونده تنبیه دانش‌آموز

ابوبکر بغدادی هنوز زنده و در سوریه است

وب گردی

سالی جدید ، اقامت 24 جدید

چطور ۴ ساعت به شارژ گوشی خود بیافزایم؟

Mi6 شیائومی با رم ۶ گیگابایتی رکورد زد

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

10 نکته برای والدینی که فرزندانشان بزرگ شده و خانه را ترک کرده‌اند

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

سرطان سینه؛ پیشگیری و آنچه باید همه خانم‌ها بدانند

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

ذوق هنری با سر رفتن حوصله‌ی کارمندان این کتابفروشی!

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

۳ مشکل قلبی متداول و راهکارهای آنها

رکود اقتصادی متهم ردیف اول نرخ بیکاری

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
توئیت معنادار حسن روحانی پس از ثبت‌نام
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
احتمال احراز صلاحیت کدام کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری بالاست؟
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۴ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۱ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۸۰ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۴ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۹ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۵ نظر)