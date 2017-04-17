tabnak-adv
Japan Considering Measures to Deal With Influx of Refugees From Korean Peninsula

Japanese Prime Minister said that government of Japan provides for the possibility of an influx of refugees in the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۰۶ 17 April 2017
Sputnik - The government of Japan provides for the possibility of an influx of refugees in the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

"We are considering a number of measures, such as the procedure of landing, providing shelter and checking for who exactly needs to get protection of our state as a refugee," Abe said, speaking in the parliament.

Japan is carrying out the necessary preparations to defend Japanese citizens on the Korean peninsula, the prime minister added.

On Friday, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Trump and his military advisers had been briefed on Pyongyang's apparent failed missile launch.


