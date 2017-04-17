tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۰۹بازدید
‍ پ

US sends newest F-35 stealth fighters to Europe

The US Air Force's newest stealth fighters arrived in England over the weekend as part of the Pentagon's effort to reassure European allies in the face of Russian aggression on the continent.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۶۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۰۳ 17 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 209
The US Air Force's newest stealth fighters arrived in England over the weekend as part of the Pentagon's effort to reassure European allies in the face of Russian aggression on the continent.

The F-35A jets from Hill Air Force Base in Utah landed at RAF Lakenheath on Saturday for what the Air Force said was several weeks of training with other US aircraft and crews and those from North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

"As we and our joint F-35 partners bring this aircraft into our inventories, it's important that we train together to integrate into a seamless team capable of defending the sovereignty of allied nations," Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, said in a statement.

The Air Force said the F-35s were deploying to support the European Reassurance Initiative, a multibillion dollar program started under President Obama in 2014 to show support for US allies after Russia annexed the Crimea from Ukraine.
 
The F-35s are just the latest of example of US Air Force jets sent to Europe in connection with the European Reassurance Initiative. Others have included F-22s, F-16s, F-15s and A-10s.

The presence of the F-35s in Europe also helps the US show off the jets to European allies who already have them or plan to acquire their own versions, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Turkey.

The single-engine F-35 comes in three variants. The A version is flown by the US Air Force, the B version by the Marines, and the C version will become part of the US Navy's fleet.

Marine Corps F-35Bs began their first overseas deployment earlier this year when they were dispatched to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.

That deployment was seen as the US bolstering allies in Japan and South Korea with the latest US high-tech combat hardware.

The Air Force emphasized a similar line with the weekend deployment to England.

"The introduction of the premier fifth-generation fighter to the European area of responsibility brings with it state-of-the-art sensors, interoperability, and a broad array of advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions that with help maintain the fundamental sovereignty rights of all nations," an Air Force statement said.

While the F-35s may be ready for overseas action, the aircraft has been facing a battle at home too.

The cost of the aircraft has generated strong headwinds of criticism, including from US President Donald Trump.

The $400 billion price tag for the 2,443 planes delivered or planned is double the original budget.

But earlier this year, Secretary of Defense James Mattis called the F-35 "critical" for US air superiority and praised it for its ability to integrate with allies who are buying the jet.

Many US allies have "bet their air superiority on the F-35 program. It bonds us tightly together with them," Mattis said.
 



tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

ویدیوی تبدیل کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به سوژه شبکه های ماهواره‌ای / ویدیویی از وداع با عارف لرستانی / همه پرسی تبدیل ترکیه...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

عقب ماندن پیش‌بینی‌های سازمان هواشناسی از سرعت تغییرات جوی/ فارغ‌التحصیل‌هایی که تصور عجیبی از بازار...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

وزیر احمدی‌نژاد: دشمنان مردم را به حضور در انتخابات تشویق می‌کنند/توهین‌کنندگان به شهید بهشتی و آیت‌الله...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

کنایه معاون قوه قضائیه به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش عارف به نامزدی جهانگیری/ یارانه سه برابری برای محرومان در...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ارائه گزارش وزارت اطلاعات درخصوص معضلات فرهنگی

مرگ یک کولبر جوان در گردنه «ته‌ته‌ اورامان» کردستان

لایحه صندوق مکانیزه فروش تصویب شد

تشریح جزئیات قتل معلم نیکشهری

چند میلیون نفر می‌توانند در انتخابات ۹۶ رای دهند؟

قانع نشدن ۴ نفر از نمایندگان از پاسخ های وزیر دادگستری

جزئیات نتایج همه پرسی ترکیه اعلام شد

بررسی قانون پیش فروش ساختمان

رسیدگی به لایحه هوای پاک با حضور دستگاه های مربوطه

حقایق عجیب درباره سلطان کوکائین جهان

تشریح جزئیات صدوسی و ششمین اجلاس اتحادیه بین المجالس جهانی

چهارشنبه جلسه غیر علنی مجلس درباره مسائل حج

علت افزایش قربانیان سیل در آذربایجان شرقی

وب گردی

چطور ۴ ساعت به شارژ گوشی خود بیافزایم؟

Mi6 شیائومی با رم ۶ گیگابایتی رکورد زد

سبد خرید کالاها کوچکتر می شود

در سوگ ترانه؛ یادبود دکتر افشین یداللهی

شهرام ناظری: موسیقی این روزها «سطحی»، «بی‌کلاس» و «عوامانه» است

پوست حیوانی که عامل انقراضش است

بهترین بازار برای سرمایه گذاری کجاست؟

سه آبشار زیبای شهرستان بافت کرمان

سرطان سینه؛ پیشگیری و آنچه باید همه خانم‌ها بدانند

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

۳ مشکل قلبی متداول و راهکارهای آنها

رکود اقتصادی متهم ردیف اول نرخ بیکاری

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

مصرف سیب با پوست چه اهمیتی دارد

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
اشک‌های هنرمندان در وداع با عارف لرستانی
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی
توئیت معنادار حسن روحانی پس از ثبت‌نام
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
سخنان آیت‌الله یزدی درباره احمدی‌نژاد
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر بمب ها»! / ویدیوهای تکان دهنده از انفجار عظیم تروریستی؛ 100 کشته و 500 زخمی! / ویدیوی جلوگیری از جشن قهرمانی پرسپولیس

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۵۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۲ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۷ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۱۰۰ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۲ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۸۰ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۴ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۹ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۵ نظر)