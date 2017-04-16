tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » چین
US State Secretary, China's Top Diplomat Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and China's top diplomat, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula on Sunday following North Korea’s reportedly failed new missile launch, local media reported.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۱۶ 16 April 2017
Sputnik — Earlier in the day, South Korean military said it registered what appeared to be Pyongyang's failed attempt to launch a missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, with US Pacific Command confirming the information and adding that the missile "blew up almost immediately."

Tillerson and Jiechi have exchanged views on the Korean political situation during a phone call, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said President Donald Trump and his military advisers have been briefed on Pyongyang's apparent failed missile launch.

On Friday, US media said that Trump may order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decides to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of, while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

