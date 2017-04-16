Two killed in gunfire in school during referendum voting in Turkey’s Diyarbakır

An exchange of gunfire occurred between two groups due to differing
political views at a polling station in the southeastern province of
Diyarbakır, killing two and wounding one person on April 16, Doğan News
Agency has reported.
The clash occurred in the Yabanardı Village
of Diyarbakır’s Çermik district in a schoolyard, which is used as a
polling station, at 9:30 a.m. on April 16.
Yabanardı village chief’s son Mehmet Yıldız opened fire after disagreeing with the political views in a discussion.
Abdülrezzak
Yıldız and Şeyhmus Yıldız succumbed to their heavy injuries on the way
to the Siverek State Hospital. İdris Yıldız, who was also wounded, was
taken to the same hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, gendarmerie
forces started an investigation into the incident, as security forces
were dispatched to the area as part of security measures.
The sons of the village chief, Mehmet and Tahir Yıldız, were detained following the incident.