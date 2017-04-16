tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۶۷بازدید
‍ پ

Eyes on Turkey as the people are deciding Erdogan’s political fate

After months of hot debates and challenging events, Turkey today is witnessing a referendum to expand the powers of the president. As the Turkish people are casting their “yes” or “no” ballots, observers believe that the referendum is a matter of political future for President Erdogan.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۳۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۳۹ 16 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 167
Tabnak – After months of hot debates and challenging events, Turkey today is witnessing a referendum to expand the powers of the president. As the Turkish people are casting their "yes” or "no” ballots, observers believe that the referendum is a matter of political future for President Erdogan.

If the "yes” votes prevail, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be granted sweeping new powers. Erdogan is seeking to replace Turkey's parliamentary system with an executive presidency.

Erdogan’s supporters say the move would streamline and modernize the country, but opponents fear it could lead to greater authoritarianism. In its report of the referendum, BBC notes that a "Yes" vote could also see Erdogan remain in office until 2029.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, opinion polls have given a narrow lead for a "yes" vote. Some 55 million people are eligible to vote at 167,140 polling stations which opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the east and 8 a.m. in the rest of Turkey. Voting ends at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). Turkish voters abroad have already cast their ballots.

Its domestic implications aside, the outcome will also shape Turkey's strained relations with the European Union. The NATO member state has curbed the flow of migrants - mainly refugees from wars in Syria and Iraq - into the bloc but Erdogan says he may review the deal after the vote.

Casting his vote in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan evoked the revered founder of modern Turkey. "This referendum is no ordinary vote ... We are realizing the dream of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to make Turkey a more civilized country."

On the other hand, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party and campaigner for a "no” vote in the referendum on constitutional amendments, cast his ballot in the capital Ankara.

"We are voting for Turkey’s fate today,” Washington Post quoted Kilicdaroglu as saying, adding that "we hope the results will be good and together we can have the opportunity to discuss Turkey’s other fundamental problems.”

It should be noted that the referendum is being held under the state of emergency that was declared after a failed military coup in July 2016, and has been followed by Erdogan taking extraordinary action in using his current powers to arrest about 50,000 people, and remove at least 100,000 from their jobs in a crackdown that has gone far beyond people directly involved in the coup.

The fear is that the powerful presidency that Erdogan is seeking would create even more opportunities for him to reinforce his personal power at the top of the pyramid, and pervert the machinery of the state to allow him wide latitude to favor his friends and allies, and destroy those whom he does not like.

After serving as Prime Minster for more a decade, Erodgan became President in 2014. By little more than force of personality, he turned a largely ceremonial post into a vehicle of significant power. He has initiated a widespread crackdown on opposition, which intensified after last year's botched coup, for which he blamed US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

برچسب ها:
turkey ، referendum ، erdogan ، akp
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر...

ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر...

گلایه‌های مالباخته مؤسسه کاسپین در ستاد انتخابات/ پژمرده شدن صنعت گل‌های تزیینی / علت نام نویسی اشخاص...

گلایه‌های مالباخته مؤسسه کاسپین در ستاد انتخابات/ پژمرده شدن صنعت گل‌های تزیینی / علت نام نویسی اشخاص...

سایه خطای پزشکی بر سر فوت عارف لرستانی/اعتراض یک مرجع تقلید به نحوه ثبت‌نام انتخابات

سایه خطای پزشکی بر سر فوت عارف لرستانی/اعتراض یک مرجع تقلید به نحوه ثبت‌نام انتخابات

علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/...

علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آخرین وضعیت مونتاژ خودروهای چینی در سایپا

نماینده آمریکایی: اختیارات داماد ترامپ باید تعلیق شود

فیلیپین و آمریکا مانور نظامی مشترک برگزار می‌کنند

رایزنی دیپلمات ارشد چینی با تیلرسون درباره اوضاع شبه جزیره کره

جشنواره لاله‌های البرز

دست‌هایی که عارف لرستانی را بدرقه کردند

اژه‌ای‌: پرونده بقایی همچنان مفتوح است

بی توجهی؛ دردی که جان باختن ده ها نفر در سیلاب را افزون می‌کند!

واکنش های احتمالی نسبت به جدایی طلبی اقلیم کردستان عراق

برگزیت بازار گذرنامه ایرلندی را داغ کرد

وقوع سیل در منطقه دو هزار و سه هزار تنکابن

اهدای جایزه بهترین فوتسالیست آسیابه حسن زاده+عکس

کنعانی مقدم:مشایی و بقایی کمربند انتحاری احمدی‌نژاد هستند

پلیس استرالیا قانون بخشش داشتن مواد منفجره را اجرا خواهد کرد

این اتفاق سیل نبود، سوءمدیریت بود؛ مصیبت آنجاست که مردم را محکوم می کنند!

وب گردی

روش آگاهی از حجم مصرف اینترنت هنگام تماس صوتی تلگرام

سرطان سینه؛ پیشگیری و آنچه باید همه خانم‌ها بدانند

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

توضیح بانک ملت درباره اختلال حواله اینترنتی و برداشت میلیونی از...

۳ مشکل قلبی متداول و راهکارهای آنها

رکود اقتصادی متهم ردیف اول نرخ بیکاری

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

مصرف سیب با پوست چه اهمیتی دارد

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
توئیت معنادار حسن روحانی پس از ثبت‌نام
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
آخرین وضعیت حادثه دیدگان سیل آذربایجان شرقی

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۵ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۲۶ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مقصر اصلی تلفات سنگین سیل شمال‌غرب کشور را چه می‌دانید؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۸۱ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۷ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۴ نظر)

سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!  (۷۰ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۹ نظر)

آقای سفیر روسیه سوخو 30 می خواهیم؛ چرا نمی دهید؟  (۶۶ نظر)