Four injured in shooting at Alabama church carnival

CNN - Three teens and a baby were injured in a shooting during a carnival outside an Alabama church.

Their injuries -- all from gunshot wounds -- weren't life-threatening, Center Point Fire District Chief Donnie West told CNN.



The shooting stemmed from a fight shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cathedral of the Cross church in Birmingham, West said.