Attack Near Russian Embassy in Berlin Was Foiled Last Minute

Sputnik — On Tuesday, the Dresden prosecutor's office spokesman told Sputnik that a citizen of Morocco was detained on suspicion of planning an attack near the embassy.

According to Bild am Sonntag newspaper, the suspected organizer of the attack, was discussing his plan on social networks,

The suspect was reportedly planning to blend into the crowd of protesters in front of the embassy and then carry out the attack.

German security forces detained the suspect a week ago, on Saturday night, in a camp for refugees near the city of Leipzig.

Denis Mikerin, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Berlin, has told Sputnik that the embassy was following the situation closely.