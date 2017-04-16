tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » ایران
۲۵۲بازدید
‍ پ

Iran condemns deadly Takfiri bombing of bus convoy in Syria’s Aleppo

Iran has condemned a deadly Takfiri bomb attack on buses carrying people from two Shia-majority villages in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۲۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۵ 16 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 252

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi made the condemnation on Saturday while offering his condolences to the Syrian government and nation.

Earlier, at least 40 people were killed in the blast, which hit al-Rashideen district on the western outskirts of Aleppo, located some 355 kilometers north of the capital Damascus, as buses were stopping at a checkpoint.

The buses were evacuating residents of Kefraya and al-Foua villages in accordance with an agreement reached between the Syrian government and foreign-sponsored Takfiri militant groups last month, Press TV reported.

"The shameful criminal act by Takfiri terrorists in the cowardly attack on buses carrying the people of al-Foua and Kefraya in Syria and killing tens of innocent and defenseless women and children have added to the record of atrocities carried out by terrorists and their supporters,” said Qassemi.

He went on to slam those who claim to be supporters of the Syrian nation but refrain from commenting on such actions.

Qassemi further stressed that dividing militants into "good and bad” by supporters of such groups only serves to embolden terrorists.      

Evacuee buses arrive in Aleppo

Later on Saturday, the SANA news agency announced that the final series of buses taking people from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya have arrived in Aleppo.

Some 15 buses transporting hundreds of civilians arrived in al-Ramousa where they were put up in a fully stocked temporary housing center.

Before that, several ambulances transporting those injured in the earlier attacks arrived in the city.

A total of 75 buses and 20 ambulances had been scheduled to arrive in Aleppo on Friday, but infighting between the terrorists had halted the convoy’s departure.

برچسب ها:
aleppo ، syria ، blsat ، iran
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر...

ویدیوهایی از سیل ویرانگر آذربایجان / تصاویری از بمبی بزرگ‌تر از «مادر بمب ها» که بوئینگ برای ایران ساخت و تصاویری از «پدر...

گلایه‌های مالباخته مؤسسه کاسپین در ستاد انتخابات/ پژمرده شدن صنعت گل‌های تزیینی / علت نام نویسی اشخاص...

گلایه‌های مالباخته مؤسسه کاسپین در ستاد انتخابات/ پژمرده شدن صنعت گل‌های تزیینی / علت نام نویسی اشخاص...

سایه خطای پزشکی بر سر فوت عارف لرستانی/اعتراض یک مرجع تقلید به نحوه ثبت‌نام انتخابات

سایه خطای پزشکی بر سر فوت عارف لرستانی/اعتراض یک مرجع تقلید به نحوه ثبت‌نام انتخابات

علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/...

علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

احتمال بازگشت دستیاران کی روش

درگیری حامیان و مخالفان ترامپ در «روز مالیات»

بیوگرافی و مواضع محمد هاشمی

تیراندازی در کلیسای آلاباما

ورود ۸۰ میلیون متر مکعب آب به دریاچه ارومیه

رییس جمهور وارد عسلویه شد

ضرورت اصلاح قانون مدیریت بحران

دولت مکلف به همکاری با نهادهای بین‌المللی شد

بیوگرافی و مواضع سید ابراهیم رئیسی

وب گردی

روش آگاهی از حجم مصرف اینترنت هنگام تماس صوتی تلگرام

دلایل پایین بودن فشارخون و روشهای درمانی

عارف لرستانی به حقش نرسید

رکود اقتصادی متهم ردیف اول نرخ بیکاری

پرورش اخلاق در فرزندان

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

توضیح بانک ملت درباره اختلال حواله اینترنتی و برداشت میلیونی از...

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

مصرف سیب با پوست چه اهمیتی دارد

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

جهانگیری و قالیباف کاندیدا شدند/ جلیلی ثبت‌نام نکرد/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها
علت نام نویسی معاون اول رئیس جمهور در انتخابات/ جزئیاتی از دیدار دو روحانی اصلاح‌طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ واکنش تند جبهه پایداری به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد/ قول انتخاباتی قالیباف/ انتقاد شدید آیت الله مکارم از روند ثبت نام انتخابات
توئیت معنادار حسن روحانی پس از ثبت‌نام
روسیه «پدر همه بمبها» را شلیک کرد
سلفی‌های مرگبار؛ رسم جدید جوانان وطنی برای در آغوش کشیدن مرگ!
چند رفتار ژاپنی ها که بی ادبانه به نظر می رسند
استفاده آمریکا از «مادر بمب های» جهان در افغانستان

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۵ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۵۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۲۵ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند! +ویدیو  (۷۹ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۵ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۴ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۸ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۳ نظر)

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟  (۶۲ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۹ نظر)