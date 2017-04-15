tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۶۱بازدید
‍ پ

Egypt's Christian minority in sombre mood for Easter holiday

Members of Egypt's Christian minority flocked to church on Friday but two church bomb attacks on Palm Sunday that killed 45 people have left many in a sombre mood over Easter.
کد خبر: ۶۸۵۰۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۳۴ 15 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 161

Reuters - Members of Egypt's Christian minority flocked to church on Friday but two church bomb attacks on Palm Sunday that killed 45 people have left many in a sombre mood over Easter.

Worshippers from the nearly 2,000-year-old Coptic Christian community attended church services, but the holiday to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ was being observed in subdued fashion, according to church officials.

In the city of Alexandria, Christians congregated at Saint Mark's Cathedral, historic seat of the Coptic Pope, to attend Good Friday prayers. Worshippers passed through a metal detector at the building entrance, where one of the bombs went off.

Rafiq Bishry, head of the church's organizational committee, said he was surprised that so many people had come.

"We expected that people would be too scared to attend prayers but there was no need for our expectations because there are a lot of people here," he told Reuters Television.

"This is a clear message to the whole world that we are not afraid," he said.

Last Sunday's attacks in Alexandria and the city of Tanta were claimed by Islamic State, which has been waging an insurgency against soldiers and police in Egypt's Sinai peninsula.

The group has now stepped up assaults on Christians and warned of more attacks to come. It has claimed to have killed 80 people in three church bombings since December.

Maha Ragaay, a Coptic Christian teacher who lives in Cairo, said she had avoided watching television on Palm Sunday, afraid of seeing the bloody images broadcast after the bombings.

"I do not want (these attacks) to happen again, but I don't feel that we're doing anything to stop this," she said, lighting a candle in front of a small statue of the crucified Christ as she celebrated Easter with family and friends at home.

"I believe the main point we should focus on (to solve this) is education."

Ragaay said she would be marking Easter in a state of mourning for those who had lost their lives.

Following the attacks, the government introduced a three-month state of emergency which gives it sweeping powers to act against what it calls enemies of the state.

Copts make up about 10 percent of the 92-million population of mostly Muslim Egypt and are the region's largest Christian denomination.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آغاز رزمایش مشترک عربستان و اردن

وزیر جنگ اسبق اسرائیل خواستار مداخله نظامی در سوریه شد

اعتراض علیه ترامپ، در ارتفاع ۹۰ هزار فوتی زمین!

پای قبرس به تحقیقات درباره انتخابات آمریکا باز شد

همه آنچه که باید درباره انتخابات ریاست جمهوری فرانسه بدانیم

لیست اصولگرایان برای انتخابات شوراها نهایی شد

برگزاری انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ایران در 140 نقطه جهان

جزئیات فوت مرحوم عارف لرستانی

افزایش شمار قربانیان سیل به ۳۵ نفر

تصاویر منتخب از نگاه سردبیران رویترز

ایران دومین صادر کننده بزرگ نفت به کره جنوبی شد

نگاه معاون‌روحانی به نامزدی«زنان»در انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری

آیا «افزایش یارانه قشرهای کم‌درآمد در سال 96» همان «توزیع سیب‌زمینی سال 88» است؟

وب گردی

مصرف سیب با پوست چه اهمیتی دارد

مبلغ یارانه 96 افزایش می یابد؟!

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

انتشار پیش نمونه های پروژه دیوار کشی ترامپ

علل اصلی ایجاد جوش و آکنه در شما چیست؟

راه حل فوری رفع اختلال مکالمه صوتی تلگرام

چه کنیم تا فراموشی نگیریم

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

تماشاکنید:10 پروژه در دست ساخت دبی

خرید هواپیماهای سوخو تکرار تجربه تلخ توپولوف !

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها
بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!
واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
احتمال آمدن جلیلی قوت گرفت/قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری می‌آید/ محمد هاشمی و سه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدا شدند/جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد
اشکالی که محسن‌رضایی در ثبت‌نام احمدی‌نژاد دید
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
آهنگی که همه با شنیدنش خودکشی کردند
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۲۰۰ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

عارف لرستانی بازیگر سینما و تلویزیون درگذشت  (۱۰۵ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۹۱ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۳ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۳ نظر)

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند!  (۷۰ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۳ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)