Japan Thinks About Returning Citizens From North Korea

"We understand that North Korea’s threat reached the new level in terms of quality and quantity. We are permanently doing everything to be fully prepared for every unforeseen situation. Information is being gathered, analysis is being carried out, we are preparing various measures. We must seriously think about ensuring security and, in case of an unforeseen situation, about returning [Japan’s citizens] home,” Kishida said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.



US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, surrounded by a fleet of US warships, was sent toward the Korean Peninsula in advance of this weekend’s festivities in Pyongyang.



The General Staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened on Friday to launch a preemptive strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

