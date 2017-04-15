tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۲۵۹بازدید
‍ پ

Hacked files suggest NSA monitored Middle East banks

Files released by the mysterious hacker "Shadow Brokers" on Friday suggested the US National Security Agency (NSA) had penetrated the SWIFT banking network and monitored a number of Middle East banks.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۹۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۰ 15 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 259
Files released by the mysterious hacker "Shadow Brokers" on Friday suggested the US National Security Agency (NSA) had penetrated the SWIFT banking network and monitored a number of Middle East banks.

The files, according to computer security analysts, also showed the NSA had found and exploited numerous vulnerabilities in a range of Microsoft Windows products widely used on computers around the world.

Analysts generally accepted the leaked files came from the NSA.

"The tools and exploits released today have been specifically designed to target earlier versions of Windows operating system," said security specialist Pierluigi Paganini on the Security Affairs website.

They "suggest the NSA was targeting the SWIFT banking system of several banks around the world".

The SWIFT system is used by banks to transfer trillions of dollars each day.

The files appear to indicate that the NSA had infiltrated two of SWIFT's service bureaus, including EastNets, which provides technology services in the Middle East for the Belgium-based SWIFT and for individual financial institutions.

Via that entry point the agency appears to have monitored transactions involving several banks and financial institutions in Kuwait, Dubai, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen and Qatar.

SWIFT said in a statement that the allegations involve only its service bureaus and not its own network.

"There is no impact on SWIFT's infrastructure or data, however we understand that communications between these service bureaus and their customers may previously have been accessed by unauthorised third parties."

"We have no evidence to suggest that there has ever been any unauthorised access to our network or messaging services."

In a statement on its website EastNets rejected the allegations.

"The reports of an alleged hacker-compromised EastNets Service Bureau network is totally false and unfounded," it said.

"We can confirm that no EastNets customer data has been compromised in any way."

Analysts say many of the exploits revealed appear to be three years old or more, but have some unknown vulnerabilities that could still be used by other hackers.

"Eastnets' claim is impossible to believe," said Kevin Beaumont, who was one of several experts who spent Friday combing through the documents and trying out the code.

He told the Associated Press news agency that he had found password dumps, an Excel spreadsheet outlining the internal architecture of the company's server, and one file that was "just a massive log of hacking on their organisation".

Beaumont said there was bad news in the release for Microsoft as well. He said the malicious code published on Friday appeared to exploit previously undiscovered weaknesses in older versions of its Windows operating system - the mark of a sophisticated actor and a potential worry for many of Windows' hundreds of millions of users.

The opinion was seconded by Matthew Hicke,y of UK-based cybersecurity company Hacker House.

"It's an absolute disaster," Hickey said in an email to AP. "I have been able to hack pretty much every Windows version here in my lab using this leak."

Microsoft said in a statement that it is reviewing the leak and "will take the necessary actions to protect our customers". It declined to elaborate.

The NSA has previously shown interest in targeting SWIFT, according to documents leaked by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

No one has yet discovered the identity of Shadow Brokers, or of the hackers that gained access to the NSA materials.

Shadow Brokers first surfaced last year offering for sale a suite of hacking tools from the NSA. There were no takers at the price - stated of tens of millions of dollars - and since then the hacker or hackers have leaked bits of the trove for free.
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

اینفوگرافی بازی ماشین سازی-پرسپولیس

باقری باپرسپولیس قراردادداخلی بسته؟

7 دختر و پسر در تله شیطانی

هزینه‌های میلیاردی بازی‌های موبایلی

گذرواژه‌ها را تغییر دهید

31 تن در آذرشهر و عجب‌شیر مفقودند

بارندگی در جاده های استان های غربی

چه کسانی در روز آخر ثبت‌نام کردند؟/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده

هوای تهران ناسالم شد

محرومیت بازیکن برزیلی به جرم حضوردرفیلم

فراخوان مشمولان متولد 78 برای تعیین وضعیت خدمت

نامزدهای ریاست جمهوری از تبلیغ زودهنگام خودداری کنند

کشف محموله یک تنی مواد مخدر

7 دختر و پسر در تله شیطانی

جسد 7 مفقود سیل در عجب شیر پیدا شد

وب گردی

انتشار پیش نمونه های پروژه دیوار کشی ترامپ

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

علل اصلی ایجاد جوش و آکنه در شما چیست؟

راه حل فوری رفع اختلال مکالمه صوتی تلگرام

چه کنیم تا فراموشی نگیریم

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

تماشاکنید:10 پروژه در دست ساخت دبی

خرید هواپیماهای سوخو تکرار تجربه تلخ توپولوف !

اجرای زنده آهنگ بی تفاوتی‌ها از علیرضا عصار

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها
بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!
واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
اشکالی که محسن‌رضایی در ثبت‌نام احمدی‌نژاد دید
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها
آهنگی که همه با شنیدنش خودکشی کردند
میرسلیم: روش رأی‌آوری احمدی‌نژاد در 88 غیرشرعی بود / واعظی: شایعه رفع فیلتر توییتر درست نیست
استفاده آمریکا از «مادر بمب های» جهان در افغانستان

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۴ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۹۱ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۳ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۳ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۳ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۹ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)