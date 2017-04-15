Turkish Referendum: Will dictatorship follow?

Sky News - Turks go to the polls on Sunday to vote in a referendum which will shape the future of their country.



They will decide whether to dramatically increase the powers of their President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - nine months after an attempted military coup.



It would mean Turkey no longer has a prime minister or cabinet and the President would be able to issue executive orders and new laws.



He would also be able to appoint whoever he wanted to help him run the country.



The ruling AK party say Turkey's parliamentary system hasn't worked.



Fatih Tuna, Istanbul AK Party Vice Chairman, said: "Even though the economy has improved there was still a coup attempt and we don't want to have to face this every 15 years."



Hailing the grand days of the Ottoman Empire, supporters of President Erdogan say he is the strong man who has made their country great again - and should be given even more power.



Whether to vote for that and say yes in the referendum or not is invoking strong emotions amongst Turks.



Those who are against it fear the changes will turn the position of President into a virtual dictator.



Emine Ozbay, 47, told Sky News: "I love our President. I cannot criticise the way he governs. It's faultless. But I am worried about the future after him. Who will follow him?"



The role of the military is entwined in modern Turkish history but there are fears Turkey could lurch towards authoritarian rule following a crackdown on the power of the armed forces by President Erdogan after last year's pivotal failed coup.



Ibrahim Kaboglu is a leading professor in constitutional law - he's deeply concerned about the repercussions of the referendum.



He is one of tens of thousands of liberals, journalists and academics who've already been removed from their positions following the coup attempt.



He said: "You give most of the executive and judicial power to the same person and you rid him of accountability. There are no checks and balances left then."

