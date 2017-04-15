tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۲۳۴بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea Reportedly Displays New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Parade

New intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) appear to have been displayed at the military parade that started in Pyongyang on Saturday, media report.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۹۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۰۵ 15 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 234

Sputnik – The canistered solid-fuel ICBMs, yet untested, were rolled out at the Saturday parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of founder and former leader Kim Il-sung, The Diplomat magazine reporter Ankit Panda wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of the missiles.

​Other media reports said that the ICBMs were rolled out on Chinese trucks.

South Korean military officials confirmed to Yonhap news agency on Saturday that the ICBMs appeared to be of a new type.

"It [missile] seems longer than the existing KN-08 or KN-14 ICBMs," one of the officials said.

Earlier Saturday media reports said that North Korea displayed submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) for the first time at the military parade.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

اینفوگرافی بازی ماشین سازی-پرسپولیس

باقری باپرسپولیس قراردادداخلی بسته؟

7 دختر و پسر در تله شیطانی

هزینه‌های میلیاردی بازی‌های موبایلی

گذرواژه‌ها را تغییر دهید

31 تن در آذرشهر و عجب‌شیر مفقودند

بارندگی در جاده های استان های غربی

چه کسانی در روز آخر ثبت‌نام کردند؟/ جدول اسامی کاندیداهای شناخته‌شده

هوای تهران ناسالم شد

محرومیت بازیکن برزیلی به جرم حضوردرفیلم

فراخوان مشمولان متولد 78 برای تعیین وضعیت خدمت

نامزدهای ریاست جمهوری از تبلیغ زودهنگام خودداری کنند

کشف محموله یک تنی مواد مخدر

7 دختر و پسر در تله شیطانی

جسد 7 مفقود سیل در عجب شیر پیدا شد

وب گردی

انتشار پیش نمونه های پروژه دیوار کشی ترامپ

آشنایی بیشتر با C-HR

علل اصلی ایجاد جوش و آکنه در شما چیست؟

راه حل فوری رفع اختلال مکالمه صوتی تلگرام

چه کنیم تا فراموشی نگیریم

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

تماشاکنید:10 پروژه در دست ساخت دبی

خرید هواپیماهای سوخو تکرار تجربه تلخ توپولوف !

اجرای زنده آهنگ بی تفاوتی‌ها از علیرضا عصار

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها
بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!
واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!
ادعای شکایت متقابل احمدی نژاد و قوه قضائیه از یکدیگر/ پیش‌بینی علم‌الهدی از نتیجه انتخابات/ رفع اختلال صوتی تلگرام/ علت حضور رئیسی در انتخابات به روایت خودش/ روحانی انگشتان دست خود را به چه معنا بالا برد؟
رئیسی:کاندیدای همه مردم هستم/ روحانی:کار را نیمه‌کاره رها نمی‌کنیم/ کناره‌گیری جلیلی/ امروز چه کسانی کاندیدا شدند؟
صدور دستور جلوگیری از تجمع مقابل منزل احمدی‌نژاد / لباس بانوان بسکتبالیست ایرانی در آستانه جهانی شدن
پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
اشتباه جبران ناپذیری مرتکب شدید/ در توجیه نامزدی خود نمایشگاهی از پارادوکس راه انداخته‌اید
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
اشکالی که محسن‌رضایی در ثبت‌نام احمدی‌نژاد دید
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها
آهنگی که همه با شنیدنش خودکشی کردند
میرسلیم: روش رأی‌آوری احمدی‌نژاد در 88 غیرشرعی بود / واعظی: شایعه رفع فیلتر توییتر درست نیست
استفاده آمریکا از «مادر بمب های» جهان در افغانستان

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۴ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

افرادی که احمدی نژاد را حمایت کردند، او را تلویحا مهره انگلیس می نامند!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۹۱ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۳ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۳ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۳ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۹ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)