tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۵۶بازدید
‍ پ

Russia, Iran and Syria emphasize their common positions against recent US strike

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow to meet his Russian and Syrian counterparts and discuss about the latest development regarding the Syrian Crisis. As the meeting is overshadowed by the recent US missile strike to Syria, the three parties are trying to consolidate their common positions regarding the country.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۷۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۰۰ 14 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 256
Tabnak - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow to meet his Russian and Syrian counterparts and discuss about the latest development regarding the Syrian Crisis. As the meeting is overshadowed by the recent US missile strike to Syria, the three parties are trying to consolidate their common positions regarding the country.

During today’s trilateral meeting, the participants called the recent US strike "an act of international aggression.” They also emphasized that there mustn’t be any further strike by the American against the Syrian government’s positions. 

"We have reiterated our position and were united in stating that the attack was an act of aggression, which blatantly violated the principles of international law and the UN Charter,” RT quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying.

"We call on the US and its allies to respect Syria’s sovereignty and refrain from actions similar to what happened on April 7, and which have serious ramification not only for regional, but also global security,” he added.

The Russian foreign minister also warned of ongoing attempts to disrupt peace efforts in Syria, noting that "Not everybody is happy about the progress that we ensured together with our Turkish and Iranian counterparts, as well as with the Syrian government and Kazakhstan, while the United States participated as an observer at the Astana talks.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, for his part, said the US missile attack on the Syrian airbase was aimed at stalling the peace process in Syria.

"I view the US missile strike as an aggression, as it took place without an approval from the United Nations and without any investigation on behalf of the Organization for the OPCW, which could have identified those responsible behind the use of chemical weapons," Muallem said, according a report published by Press TV.

It should be noted that upon his arrival in Moscow earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the visit serves to enable some other bilateral coordination concerning President Hassan Rouhani’s late March visit to Russia.

At the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need for a political settlement of the Syrian Crisis and end to foreign meddling in the domestic affairs of the Arab country.

Zarif further called for investigations into a purported gas attack that killed over 80 people in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Syria’s Idlib Province, stressing that such an attack must be used as a pretext against the Syria.

Although both Russia and Iran favor an OPCW investigation into the reported chemical attack in Idlib with the participation of specialists from different countries, the US has been insisting on its unproven claim that the Syrian government was responsible of the attack. Washington at the same time blames Moscow to objecting an independent investigation of the event.  

برچسب ها:
iran ، russia ، syria ، us strike ، syria chemical attack ، zarif ، lavrov
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

ویدیوهایی از رقبای احمدی نژاد که ثبت نام کردند؛ از مدعی پیغمبری تا پرچم دار آزادی تریاک / ویدیویی از بازگشت نظامی آمریکا...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

گسترش قارچی دندان‌پزشکی‌های زیرپله‌ای/ آیا حاضرید جای پدر خود باشید؟/ چرا کارگرها همچنان پای ساخت و سازها...

دادستان کل: نوبت فلان آقا که در خوزستان فلان حرف را زده هم می رسد/ دهه هشتادی‌ها و نودی‌ها هم برای انتخابات...

دادستان کل: نوبت فلان آقا که در خوزستان فلان حرف را زده هم می رسد/ دهه هشتادی‌ها و نودی‌ها هم برای انتخابات...

کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد...

کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ایجاد رانت ۵۵۰ تومانی + اسناد

پایین آوردن درصد مشارکت در انتخابات یعنی ایجاد چالش برای نظام/ انتخابات دوقطبی نخواهد شد

توافق پرسپولیس با آقایی,شایعه یاحقیقت؟

انهدام مقر فرماندهی داعش در موصل

مشورت رامین باکی روش برای انتخاب تیم جدید

هشدار به تبریزی‌ها: تندباد در راه است

مقصد احتمالی کمال: لیگ قطر

ایران خواستار افزایش واردات روغن پالم از اندونزی شد

تب قیمت نوبرانه ها بالا گرفت

افزایش 30 درصدی تجارت روسیه و چین

2 کشته در انفجار بمب دربغداد

قیمت طلا ثابت ماند

همرانسلی ها تماس صوتی تلگرام را فیلتر کردند!

کاهش تقاضای سوخت آسیا بعد از چندین سال افزایش

آخرین آمار داوطلبان ریاست جمهوری

وب گردی

داروهایی که دهان را بیمار می کند

رژیم غذایی ضد انواع سرطان

این ویتامین‌ها سرطان را فراری می‌دهند

ویتامین‌ها را بیش از نیاز مصرف نکنیم

مصرف میوه و سبزیجات و محافظت در برابر سرطان

۴ اپلیکیشن ویندوز که باید همیشه به روز باشند٬ کدامند؟

موادغذایی مناسب برای بیماران قلبی

طرز تهیه ضد آفتاب طبیعی

خواص مصرف سویا

مدل یاقوت کبود HTC U Ultra بیش از ۳ میلیون تومان قیمت دارد

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها
واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!
بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!
تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/ شرط برای حمایت از روحانی/ ادعای پیغمبری یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری!
پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد
واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود
کاندیدای شاخصی که با لباس کارگری ثبت‌نام کرد/ از نام‌نویسی «آتقی» تا حاشیه‌ « کاندیدای کراواتی»!
حیوان درون تصویر، اسرار شما را بازگو می‌کند
غرضی و هاشمی‌طبا کاندیدا شدند/ جدول حضور شناخته شده‌ها در انتخابات/ حاشیه‌های پررنگ روز سوم ثبت‌نام
کنایه تهدیدآمیز مشاور روحانی به نامزدی احمدی‌نژاد/ 5 نامزد از جمنا در انتخابات شرکت می کنند؟/ گزينه جديد براي رياست ستاد رئيسی/ گلایه انتخاباتی سفیر ایران در انگلیس/ جهانگیری هم کاندیدای انتخابات می‌شود؟
پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری
اشکالی که محسن‌رضایی در ثبت‌نام احمدی‌نژاد دید
آهنگی که همه با شنیدنش خودکشی کردند
4 سناریو نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ پاي وزير در پرونده امنيتي کانال‌ها
آزمونی دیگر در روابط تهران و مسکو با پیشنهاد جدید وزیر خارجه آمریکا به روس ها

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۵۱۰ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

بازی جدید «محمود احمدی نژاد» چیست؟!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

نظر شما درباره صف طولانی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری چیست؟  (۱۴۸ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۹۱ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۷ نظر)

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد  (۷۳ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۳ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)

واکنش های جالب به اعلام نامزدی احمدی نژاد/ تهدید وزیر اطلاعات توسط سخنگوی قوه قضائیه/ توهین ترامپ به اسد/ فیلتر روزانه ۲۵۰۰ کانال تلگرامی/ توصیه های انتخاباتی مجری وهابی به مردم ایران!/ گوجه سبز نوبرانه کیلویی ۱۰۰هزار تومان!  (۶۰ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۹ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)