tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۲۵۴بازدید
‍ پ

What are the main pillars of Donald Trump's strategy toward North Korea?

During the last several days, the US President Donald Trump’s positions on North Korea and the possibility of acting unilaterally against Pyongyang have sparked debate about the nature of US’ new approach toward the country. Meanwhile, the North Korean government has issued warning against the US and China has called for restraint.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۲۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۲۳ 12 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 254
Tabnak - During the last several days, the US President Donald Trump’s positions on North Korea and the possibility of acting unilaterally against Pyongyang have sparked debate about the nature of US’ new approach toward the country. Meanwhile, the North Korean government has issued warning against the US and China has called for restraint. 

The New York Times reports that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, and the US President Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday about the escalating tensions with North Korea as a prominent Chinese state-run newspaper warned the North that it faced a cutoff of vital oil supplies if it dared test a nuclear weapon. 

The phone call came hours after Trump cautioned Beijing in a Twitter message and a television interview that it needed to help Washington rein in North Korea, a Chinese ally. During the call, which was initiated by Trump, Xi said that the matter should be solved through peaceful means, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

During the conversation, Xi said China "is committed to the target of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula, and advocates resolving problems through peaceful means," CCTV said.

Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula after the dispatch of US warships to the region. Earlier this week, the Carl Vinson Strike Group, which comprises an aircraft carrier and other warships, was diverted from Singapore to the west Pacific, where it recently conducted exercises with South Korea's navy. 

North Korea reacted with anger, saying it would defend itself "powerfully". Pyongyang said Monday it would "hold the US wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences” if there was any further military action.

Adding to tensions, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that activity appeared to be taking place at a North Korean nuclear test site ahead of the April 15 anniversary of the communist country's founding.

At the same time, NBC News quotes "multiple top-ranking intelligence and military officials” as saying that the National Security Council has presented Trump with options to respond to North Korea's nuclear program — including putting American nukes in South Korea or killing Kim North Korean Leader Jong-un.

Both scenarios are seem to be part of an accelerated review of the US North Korea policy. The White House hopes the Chinese will do more to influence Pyongyang through diplomacy and enhanced sanctions.

It should be noted that since North Korea's first successful nuclear test in 2009, the United States has adopted a strategy to "slow, stop, and defeat" the North's nuclear and ballistic missile pursuits. That ranges from interdiction of supplies to interception of a ballistic missile actually in the air. 

However, now it seems that under Trump administration the US is revising its North Korea policy on favor of a more assertive approach toward the country. How this new approach will be realized in actual scene and what consequences it will have however are yet to be seen. 

برچسب ها:
north korea ، us ، donald trump ، pyongyang ، kim jong-un
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فردا آغاز بررسی صلاحیت داوطلبان انتخابات شوراها

دست‌نشان:خونه به خونه تا ثانیه آخرمنتظر لغزش بالایی هاست

واژگونی خودروی قاچاقچیان انسان در کرمان

توهین ترامپ به اسد

رئیس جمهور بعدی یک فرد انقلابی خواهد بود

قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری نیاز به استعفا ندارد

لایحه استخدامی قوه قضائیه به دولت ارسال شد

اژه ای: پرونده مدیران تلگرامی،امنیتی است

فلیترینگ‌های انتخاباتی در راه است؟

پاسخ اژه ای به علت بازداشت مدیران چند کانال

از 231 بزرگداشت برای کیارستمی در جهان تا سیمان پاشی بر سنگ قبرش

پایان مسیری که احمدی‌نژاد می‌رود، ناکجا آباد است/ بهتر است انصراف بدهد

هشدار زبانی مدیرعامل بارسلونا به انریکه

وب گردی

این ویتامین‌ها سرطان را فراری می‌دهند

ویتامین‌ها را بیش از نیاز مصرف نکنیم

مصرف میوه و سبزیجات و محافظت در برابر سرطان

۴ اپلیکیشن ویندوز که باید همیشه به روز باشند٬ کدامند؟

موادغذایی مناسب برای بیماران قلبی

طرز تهیه ضد آفتاب طبیعی

خواص مصرف سویا

مدل یاقوت کبود HTC U Ultra بیش از ۳ میلیون تومان قیمت دارد

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

کنترل تلفن هوشمند به وسیله حرکات صورت با یک هندزفری خاص

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها
واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی وزیر بهداشت/ کنایه تند نماینده قم به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش شدید به نشست خبری احمدی نژاد/ تذکر محسن رضایی به رئیس سازمان صدا و سیما
تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/ شرط برای حمایت از روحانی/ ادعای پیغمبری یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری!
ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت
انتقاد شدید وزیر بهداشت از روحانیت!/ جزئیات جلسه ضرغامی با ۵ کاندیدای جبهه مردمی/ استعفای انتخاباتی در بدنه دولت/ معرفی نمایندگان تام الاختیار بقایی!/ کنایه سنگین یک روزنامه به مهران مدیری/ شوخی کواکبیان و لاریجانی در مجلس
واکنش ایران به حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه چه خواهد بود؟
علی دایی داغدار شد
حیوان درون تصویر، اسرار شما را بازگو می‌کند
کاندیدای شاخصی که با لباس کارگری ثبت‌نام کرد/ از نام‌نویسی «آتقی» تا حاشیه‌ « کاندیدای کراواتی»!
بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات
واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود
پیشنهاد «ضرغامی» برای کنار گذاشتن «رئیسی» و «فتاح» از جبهه نیروهای انقلاب
پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری
چیزهایی که ایتالیایی ها بهترینش را دارند
قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/ حاشیه‌های روز دوم ثبت‌نام کاندیداها  (۲۰۷ نظر)

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

«زلزله شدید» خراسان رضوی و مشهد را لرزاند/ درخواست هلال احمر از مردم: به مناطق زلزله زده نروید!/ ۴ مصدوم و 2 فوتی تا این لحظه/ تخریب ۴۰ تا ۱۰۰ درصدی چند روستا +ویدیو  (۱۶۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۸۴ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۴ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۰ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۵ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)

پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری  (۵۲ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۵۲ نظر)

آزمونی دیگر در روابط تهران و مسکو با پیشنهاد جدید وزیر خارجه آمریکا به روس ها  (۵۱ نظر)

اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه  (۴۶ نظر)