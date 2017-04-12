tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۷۸بازدید
‍ پ

Russia's Lavrov warns US over Syria in heated start to talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Moscow with a warning -- do not strike the Syrian regime again.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۲۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۲۲ 12 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 178
CNN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Moscow with a warning -- do not strike the Syrian regime again.

The two top diplomats are sitting down together in Moscow on Wednesday for what are expected to be painstaking talks after a chemical attack in northwestern Syria plunged the old Cold War enemies to a new low.

The two countries have traded barbs over last week's chemical attack, which killed 89 people, and prompted the US to carry out its first air strikes against the Syrian regime in the six-year conflict, taking out aircraft and infrastructure at a Syrian military air base.

The White House said Tuesday that Russia and Syria were trying to "confuse the world community about who is responsible" for the chemical attack.
 
The attack has been widely blamed on Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's regime, but Russia, Assad's most powerful ally, has denied the regime was responsible for the killings.

Lavrov said Wednesday that Russia "saw some very troubling actions regarding the attack on Syria."

"We believe it is fundamentally important not to let these actions happen again," Lavrov said, according to an official Russian interpreter.

He also complained about the mixed messages coming out of Washington on the Trump administration's policy on Syria, with the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, making clear Assad should have no future in Syria as Tillerson took a softer line.

"I will be frank that we had a lot of questions regarding a lot of very ambiguous as well as contradictory ideas on a whole plethora of bilateral and international agenda coming from Washington," Lavrov said.

He also hit back at remarks Tillerson made a day earlier that Russia would have to decide whether it was with the US and the West in standing up against Assad, or against them.

Tillerson took a more diplomatic tone in his initial remarks, saying that he hoped to clarify "areas of common objectives, areas of common interests, even when our tactical approaches may be different."

"And to further clarify areas of sharp difference, so we can better understand why these differences exist and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be."

US President Donald Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike against the Shayrat airfield in Syria, from where aircraft used in the chemical attack were launched.

The US claimed the strike destroyed 20% of Syria's operational aircraft, a figure disputed by Russia's Defense Ministry.
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فدراسیون شطرنج جایزه قهرمانی زنان جهان را داد

پایان پشتیبانی مایکروسافت از ویندوز ویستا

اجرای آزمون مهارتی زبان فارسی در ایران و جهان

احمدی نژاد انتحار سیاسی کرد

مشایی چهره دوم احمدی نژاد

شاخص بورس به رشد ۲۴ واحدی اکتفا کرد

ویدیو: حواشی ثبت نام احمدی نژاد برای ریاست جمهوری

ورود سامانه بارشی جدید به کشور

بیانیه مشترک عباس عبدی و احمد توکلی

تعبیر آسوشیتدپرس از انتخابات ایران: همه‌پرسی برجام

اژه‌ای جایگزی رئیسی شد

واکنش روسیه به ادعای پنتاگون درباره سوریه

صادرات نفت به آمریکا کاهش یافت

وب گردی

این ویتامین‌ها سرطان را فراری می‌دهند

ویتامین‌ها را بیش از نیاز مصرف نکنیم

مصرف میوه و سبزیجات و محافظت در برابر سرطان

۴ اپلیکیشن ویندوز که باید همیشه به روز باشند٬ کدامند؟

موادغذایی مناسب برای بیماران قلبی

طرز تهیه ضد آفتاب طبیعی

خواص مصرف سویا

مدل یاقوت کبود HTC U Ultra بیش از ۳ میلیون تومان قیمت دارد

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

کنترل تلفن هوشمند به وسیله حرکات صورت با یک هندزفری خاص

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام
واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی وزیر بهداشت/ کنایه تند نماینده قم به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش شدید به نشست خبری احمدی نژاد/ تذکر محسن رضایی به رئیس سازمان صدا و سیما
تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/ شرط برای حمایت از روحانی/ ادعای پیغمبری یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری!
ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت
انتقاد شدید وزیر بهداشت از روحانیت!/ جزئیات جلسه ضرغامی با ۵ کاندیدای جبهه مردمی/ استعفای انتخاباتی در بدنه دولت/ معرفی نمایندگان تام الاختیار بقایی!/ کنایه سنگین یک روزنامه به مهران مدیری/ شوخی کواکبیان و لاریجانی در مجلس
واکنش ایران به حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه چه خواهد بود؟
علی دایی داغدار شد
حیوان درون تصویر، اسرار شما را بازگو می‌کند
کاندیدای شاخصی که با لباس کارگری ثبت‌نام کرد/ از نام‌نویسی «آتقی» تا حاشیه‌ « کاندیدای کراواتی»!
بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات
پیشنهاد «ضرغامی» برای کنار گذاشتن «رئیسی» و «فتاح» از جبهه نیروهای انقلاب
واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود
پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری
چیزهایی که ایتالیایی ها بهترینش را دارند
قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

«زلزله شدید» خراسان رضوی و مشهد را لرزاند/ درخواست هلال احمر از مردم: به مناطق زلزله زده نروید!/ ۴ مصدوم و 2 فوتی تا این لحظه/ تخریب ۴۰ تا ۱۰۰ درصدی چند روستا +ویدیو  (۱۶۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام  (۱۱۹ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۸۳ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۷۴ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۷۰ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۶۶ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۶۱ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۴ نظر)

آزمونی دیگر در روابط تهران و مسکو با پیشنهاد جدید وزیر خارجه آمریکا به روس ها  (۵۱ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۴۹ نظر)

اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه  (۴۶ نظر)

انتقاد شدید اعضای شورای امنیت از حمله خودسرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۴۱ نظر)