تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۶۲بازدید
‍ پ

Putin says U.S.-Russia ties worse since Trump took office

Levels of trust between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۲۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۲۰ 12 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 162

Reuters - Levels of trust between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked about relations since Trump became president, Putin said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Kremlin: "One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved, but rather has deteriorated."

Asked about accusations that Syria's government launched a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, Putin said that Damascus had given up its chemical weapons stocks.

He said he believed there were two main explanations for the incident in Idlib province: that Syrian government air strikes had hit rebel chemical weapons stocks, releasing poisonous gas, or that the incident was a set-up designed to discredit the Syrian government.

