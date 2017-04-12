tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۸۸بازدید
‍ پ

Erdoğan accuses Germany of abetting terrorists

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Germany of abetting terrorists while vowing that he will continue to make “Nazi” comparisons until Berlin hands over thousands of “terror criminals” that Turkey has long been demanding from the country.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۲۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۳:۱۶ 12 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 88
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Germany of abetting terrorists while vowing that he will continue to make "Nazi” comparisons until Berlin hands over thousands of "terror criminals” that Turkey has long been demanding from the country.

"Germany disregarded our three million citizens living there. This negligence shown to us from a country with which we have very advanced relationship is hard to accept. At present, Germany is abetting terrorists. I speak frankly. And they go crazy when I say ‘They resurrected Nazism.’ Why are you going crazy? That’s what you are doing,” Erdoğan said in an interview with private broadcaster A Haber on late April 11.

"You will harbor and feed thousands of PKK [Kurdistan Workers’ Party] members; I will give you 4,500 cases [about them] and you will examine these cases but won’t hand them over to me. But then you will come and will ask one agent-terrorist from me,” Erdoğan said, referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over a Turkish-German journalist currently arrested in Turkey.

Merkel paid a visit to Turkey early February, where she demanded the charges filed against journalist Deniz Yücel to be dropped. Yücel was arrested on charges of making terror propaganda. Erdoğan said Yücel was sheltered at the German Consulate in Istanbul for nearly a month before going to the police and being arrested.

"She defends this dual German-Turkish citizen in such a way. I give you 4,500 dossiers. Why don’t you try these people and hand over those who have to be given to us? They are PKK terrorists. Why don’t you give them? I will continue to say that you are implementing Nazism as long as you don’t give them,” Erdoğan said.

"I said this to them. I say openly here because I told them to their face. For example, their president; we were good friends with him, but I see that he is also making unpleasant statements,” he said.  


Turkey’s two targets are Manbij and Raqqa

When asked about Turkey’s involvement in Syria, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s readiness to join the United States and Russia in the upcoming Raqqa operation under the condition that the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) does not take part.

"I have discussed this with Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I have discussed this with Mr. [U.S. President Donald] Trump and with U.S. Secretary of State during his visit. Mr. Putin talks about humanitarian aid, so do the Americans. It’s alright, let’s do it together but this should not turn into a competition. Now all these issues are being discussed,” Erdoğan said.

He added that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was still powerful in Raqqa but Turkey can only take part in efforts to liberate Raqqa if the PYD are excluded.

"Why? Because they are terror organizations; strategically speaking, we find efforts to eliminate a terror organization by the help of another terror organization wrong. Because there is no good terrorist, they are all bad,” he said.


‘Facts covered on Syria’

Erdoğan also spoke about the recent chemical attack done by the Syrian regime near rebel-held Idlib that killed more than 70 people and caused U.S. to retaliate with missile attacks on a regime air base. "The Syrian regime should not be held accountable only for its chemical attacks, but conventional ones too,” he said, adding that the Syrian army and militias killed over a million Syrians.

"I, myself, claim that around one million people were killed in Syria by conventional weapons. They are covering everything. You will take [chemical attacks] to The Hague and to the Court of Justice, but you won’t do this for conventional attacks. Why do you cover killings when they are committed through conventional weapons?” he said.
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آقای بهاءالدین خرمشاهی!

باران تخم مرغ ها به سوی رئیس جمهوری ونزوئلا

اعلام برائت باشگاه تراکتورسازی ازکاندیدای ریاست جمهوری!

واعظی: شایعه رفع فیلتر توییتر درست نیست

خون اژدهای کومودو نجات‌بخش انسان‌ها

اولویت‌های حج ۹۶ فقط ۱۰ روز فرصت دارند

ماجرای پرونده بقایی و حکم دیوان محاسبات

کلاهبرداری از مشهدی‌ها به بهانه برگزاری کنسرت

جلوگیری از دیابت با مصرف میوه‌

وب گردی

این ویتامین‌ها سرطان را فراری می‌دهند

ویتامین‌ها را بیش از نیاز مصرف نکنیم

مصرف میوه و سبزیجات و محافظت در برابر سرطان

۴ اپلیکیشن ویندوز که باید همیشه به روز باشند٬ کدامند؟

موادغذایی مناسب برای بیماران قلبی

طرز تهیه ضد آفتاب طبیعی

خواص مصرف سویا

مدل یاقوت کبود HTC U Ultra بیش از ۳ میلیون تومان قیمت دارد

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

کنترل تلفن هوشمند به وسیله حرکات صورت با یک هندزفری خاص

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی وزیر بهداشت/ کنایه تند نماینده قم به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش شدید به نشست خبری احمدی نژاد/ تذکر محسن رضایی به رئیس سازمان صدا و سیما
تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/ شرط برای حمایت از روحانی/ ادعای پیغمبری یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری!
ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت
احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام
واکنش ایران به حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه چه خواهد بود؟
انتقاد شدید وزیر بهداشت از روحانیت!/ جزئیات جلسه ضرغامی با ۵ کاندیدای جبهه مردمی/ استعفای انتخاباتی در بدنه دولت/ معرفی نمایندگان تام الاختیار بقایی!/ کنایه سنگین یک روزنامه به مهران مدیری/ شوخی کواکبیان و لاریجانی در مجلس
علی دایی داغدار شد
بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات
پیشنهاد «ضرغامی» برای کنار گذاشتن «رئیسی» و «فتاح» از جبهه نیروهای انقلاب
حیوان درون تصویر، اسرار شما را بازگو می‌کند
کاندیدای شاخصی که با لباس کارگری ثبت‌نام کرد/ از نام‌نویسی «آتقی» تا حاشیه‌ « کاندیدای کراواتی»!
چیزهایی که ایتالیایی ها بهترینش را دارند
قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟
پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری
واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

«زلزله شدید» خراسان رضوی و مشهد را لرزاند/ درخواست هلال احمر از مردم: به مناطق زلزله زده نروید!/ ۴ مصدوم و 2 فوتی تا این لحظه/ تخریب ۴۰ تا ۱۰۰ درصدی چند روستا +ویدیو  (۱۴۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۰۳ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۶۶ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۴ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۵۲ نظر)

آزمونی دیگر در روابط تهران و مسکو با پیشنهاد جدید وزیر خارجه آمریکا به روس ها  (۵۰ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام  (۴۷ نظر)

اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه  (۴۶ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۴۶ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۴۲ نظر)

انتقاد شدید اعضای شورای امنیت از حمله خودسرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۴۱ نظر)

پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری  (۴۱ نظر)

بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات  (۳۹ نظر)