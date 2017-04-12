tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۳۱۴بازدید
‍ پ

Putin Calls for Idlib Incident Investigation, Warns of Possible New Provocations

Speaking at a briefing after talks with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the US military actions in Syria with the events in Iraq in 2003 and stated that Russia would seek thorough investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib.
کد خبر: ۶۸۴۱۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۵ 12 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 314
Sputnik — The Russian president also explained the anti-Syrian and anti-Russian attitude of the Western states by the fact that European countries and the United States wanted to restore the close relationship, consolidating against Russia and Syria.

Earlier this month, the Syrian opposition reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the attack. On April 7, the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian airbase near the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was allegedly launched from that airfield. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

Putin said that the latest US missile strikes carried out without providing proof of the Syrian government involvement in the alleged Idlib attack, bring to mind the United States' UN Security Council address in 2003 that led to the invasion of Iraq.

In 2003, US Secretary of State Colin Powell made a speech at the UN Security Council and presented the falsified evidence of the weapons of mass destruction presence in Iraq, using it to justify the US intervention in Iraq.

"This reminds me very much of the events of 2003, when US representatives in the Security Council showed alleged chemical weapons discovered in Iraq. A military campaign in Iraq ensued, which ended with the destruction of the country, an increased terrorist threat and the emergence of Daesh [banned in Russia] on the international scene – no more, no less. The exact same thing is happening now, and their partners are nodding approvingly…. We have seen this all before," Putin stated.

Lavrov also said the United States' latest missile attack on a Syrian airfield is reminiscent of its military intervention in Iraq 14 years ago and was an "act of aggression under an absolutely false pretext."

REASONS FOR ANTI-RUSSIAN, ANTI-SYRIAN CAMPAIGN OF WESTERN COUNTRIES

Putin explained that seeing Russia and Syria as a common enemy, European countries would like to restore the lost relationship with the United States after an "anti-Trump" campaign during the elections.

"Why is this happening? Everyone wants to restore relations in the Western community after – thanks to the former US administration – many European countries adopted an anti-Trump position during the election campaign. Syria and Russia, as a common enemy, provide a wonderful platform for consolidation," Putin said.

Putin stressed that Russia was ready to be patient and expressed hope that the tensions would eventually be resolved positively.

"We are ready to put up with that for a while in the hope that it will eventually lead us to some positive trend based on interaction," Putin said.

POSSIBILITY OF NEW PROVOCATIONS

Putin stated that Russia had information from trusted sources that provocations involving fabricated chemical attacks were being prepared in other regions across Syria, including southern Damascus.

"We have information from a variety of sources that such provocations (I cannot find another word for this) are being prepared in other parts of Syria, including in southern suburbs of Damascus, where they are planning to plant certain substances and accuse Syrian authorities of using them," Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that any events similar to the reported chemical incident in Syria’s Idlib should be thoroughly investigated.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

ویدیوی تذکر چهار سال پیش رهبر انقلاب و تغییر لحن امروز رئیس جمهور / ویدیوی حضور علی دایی در میان کودکان / ویدیوی یک روایت...

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

چرا کسی جلوی قاچاق خاک ایران را نمی‌گیرد؟ /تعریف شما از ساده‌زیستی چیست؟ /آقایان چه هدیه ای دوست دارند؟

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرونده عاملان آزار دختر ۱۳ ساله در دادگاه

پسر ۳ ساله قربانی گازگرفتگی شد

تغییرزمان پرسپولیس-پدیده؛جشن قهرمانی سرخپوشان یک روززودتر؟

توطئه شوم برای قتل شوهر

دیدار وزرای خارجه آمریکا و روسیه

٢ کشته و ٥ مجروح در دو حادثه اتوبوس

چرای احشام به قتل مرد کشاورز انجامید

سرقت طلا به بهانه کمک به مستمندان

كشف جسد مرد ميانسال در خانه‌اش

کلاهبرداری‌ میلیاردی از صاحبان خودروهای گران‌قیمت

واکنش ها به کاندیداتوری احمدی نژاد

آقای بهاءالدین خرمشاهی!

باران تخم مرغ ها به سوی رئیس جمهوری ونزوئلا

وب گردی

این ویتامین‌ها سرطان را فراری می‌دهند

ویتامین‌ها را بیش از نیاز مصرف نکنیم

مصرف میوه و سبزیجات و محافظت در برابر سرطان

۴ اپلیکیشن ویندوز که باید همیشه به روز باشند٬ کدامند؟

موادغذایی مناسب برای بیماران قلبی

طرز تهیه ضد آفتاب طبیعی

خواص مصرف سویا

مدل یاقوت کبود HTC U Ultra بیش از ۳ میلیون تومان قیمت دارد

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

کنترل تلفن هوشمند به وسیله حرکات صورت با یک هندزفری خاص

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی وزیر بهداشت/ کنایه تند نماینده قم به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش شدید به نشست خبری احمدی نژاد/ تذکر محسن رضایی به رئیس سازمان صدا و سیما
احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام
تعبیر جالب آیت الله جوادی آملی درباره فوت آیت الله هاشمی/ نظر عجیب وزیر کشور درباره نامزد شدن خانم ها/ شرط برای حمایت از روحانی/ ادعای پیغمبری یک کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری!
ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت
واکنش ایران به حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه چه خواهد بود؟
انتقاد شدید وزیر بهداشت از روحانیت!/ جزئیات جلسه ضرغامی با ۵ کاندیدای جبهه مردمی/ استعفای انتخاباتی در بدنه دولت/ معرفی نمایندگان تام الاختیار بقایی!/ کنایه سنگین یک روزنامه به مهران مدیری/ شوخی کواکبیان و لاریجانی در مجلس
علی دایی داغدار شد
حیوان درون تصویر، اسرار شما را بازگو می‌کند
بیانیه مشترک ایران و روسیه و هشدار «پاسخ» به آمریکا در صورت تکرار حملات
پیشنهاد «ضرغامی» برای کنار گذاشتن «رئیسی» و «فتاح» از جبهه نیروهای انقلاب
کاندیدای شاخصی که با لباس کارگری ثبت‌نام کرد/ از نام‌نویسی «آتقی» تا حاشیه‌ « کاندیدای کراواتی»!
چیزهایی که ایتالیایی ها بهترینش را دارند
پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری
واشنگتن و پیونگ‌یانگ علیه هم/بزرگترین سرمایه‌گذاری تاریخ در عسلویه انجام می‌شود
قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟

چقدر به این گفته باور دارید: «تولید خودروهای فاقد استاندارد از سال 97 متوقف می شود»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

«زلزله شدید» خراسان رضوی و مشهد را لرزاند/ درخواست هلال احمر از مردم: به مناطق زلزله زده نروید!/ ۴ مصدوم و 2 فوتی تا این لحظه/ تخریب ۴۰ تا ۱۰۰ درصدی چند روستا +ویدیو  (۱۶۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری شد!/ زریبافان و بقایی ثبت‌نام کردند/حرف‌های احمدی‌نژاد بعد از ثبت‌نام  (۸۹ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۶۶ نظر)

قانون درباره «بستن کوچه ها با قفل و زنجیر» چه می گوید؟  (۵۴ نظر)

کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری با کراوات!  (۵۴ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۵۲ نظر)

آزمونی دیگر در روابط تهران و مسکو با پیشنهاد جدید وزیر خارجه آمریکا به روس ها  (۵۱ نظر)

اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه  (۴۶ نظر)

«داروگر» ۹۰ ساله هم تعطیل شد؟  (۴۶ نظر)

احمدی نژاد در انتخابات ریاست جمهوری ثبت‌نام کرد  (۴۴ نظر)

«سنگفرش» نه، بگویید «سنگلاخ» کردن خیابان‌های پر ترافیک پایتخت!  (۴۲ نظر)

انتقاد شدید اعضای شورای امنیت از حمله خودسرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۴۱ نظر)

پوشش عجیب اولین کاندیدای ریاست‌جمهوری  (۴۱ نظر)