Syria Losing Confidence in UN Envoy de Mistura but Continues Working With Him

Damascus continues working with Staffan de Mistura despite losing confidence in him.
۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۴:۱۹ 10 April 2017
Sputnik — The Syrian government is losing confidence in UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura but will continue working with him as long as he is in office, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have long been talking about the loss of confidence in de Mistura, but we will continue to cooperate while he represents the UN," Mekdad said.
The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
