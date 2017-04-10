First Boeing 777 to join Iran fleet within a month

The first Boeing 777 airplane will be delivered to Iran within a month, Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

As he explained, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued Boeing and Airbus the required permit for selling their accorded 180 airplanes to Iran and accordingly, Boeing will deliver the first 777 airplane to Iran by the said time.

Transport Minister Abbas Akhoundi announced in mid-January that renovation of the fleet of Iran’s flag carrier airline Iran Air has begun, adding that according to the contracts with world major plane makers, Iran Air is to receive 200 new planes, of which 100 will be purchased from Airbus and 80 from Boeing.

The first, second and third planes that Iran has purchased from the European aviation giant Airbus landed in Tehran on January 12, March 11, and March 25, 2017, respectively.

Frahad Parvaresh, the managing director of Iran Air, announced in late March that the country will receive four new Airbus planes in 2017 and five other Airbus jets in 2018.