خاورمیانه
‍ پ

Turkey Strengthens Syria Border to Cut Daesh Trade, Recruits - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Ankara had cut the transfer of goods and the movement of terrorists across its border with Syria.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۵۴ 10 April 2017
Sputnik - Tatyana Kalmykova — Ankara implemented significant measures to enhance control over part of the Turkish-Syrian border to stop illicit trafficking conducted by the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many states, including Russia, Deputy Director of the Department of New Challenges and Threats of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Turkey undertook significant measures to strengthen a part of the Turkish-Syrian border, though which those goods were transferred, as we can register this," Feoktistov said.
The diplomat pointed out that Ankara also took measures to stop crossing of terrorists through the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey shares a 911-kilometer (566 miles) border with Syria. Ankara has been stepping up security on the border with Syria during last several years, in particular by constructing walls made from concrete blocks and increasing number of military officers. In late February, media reported that Turkey had already constructed half of the planned border wall.
