tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » چین
۱۹۵بازدید
‍ پ

China's nuclear envoy in South Korea amid talk of Trump action against North Korea

A Chinese envoy arrives in South Korea on Monday to discuss North Korea's increasingly defiant weapons program as a U.S. Navy strike group heads to the region amid concerns Pyongyang may be readying a fresh nuclear test.
کد خبر: ۶۸۳۶۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۶ 10 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 195

Reuters - A Chinese envoy arrives in South Korea on Monday to discuss North Korea's increasingly defiant weapons program as a U.S. Navy strike group heads to the region amid concerns Pyongyang may be readying a fresh nuclear test.

North Korea marks several major anniversaries this month and often marks the occasions with major tests of military hardware.

The possibility of U.S. military action against North Korea in response to such a test emerged as an option following last week's U.S. strikes against Syria. It was further fueled by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump's top aides on the weekend.

In Tokyo, the feasibility of U.S. military action was downplayed, while South Korea said the focus remained on deterrence and readiness.

"It probably is not realistic for the U.S. to attack North Korea," a Japanese defense ministry source said. "If America says it is going to attack, both Japan and South Korea will probably put a stop to it," said the source who declined to be identified.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. military strike against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons was a warning to other countries including North Korea that "a response is likely" if they pose a danger.

"(Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) clearly understands, and I think agrees, that the situation has intensified and has reached a certain level of threat that action has to be taken," Tillerson said on CBS's Face the Nation.

China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Wu Dawei is expected to discuss the North's nuclear issue with his South Korean counterpart, according to the South Korean foreign ministry.

Wu's trip comes after Trump and Xi met in Florida, where Trump pressed his counterpart to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program.

SHOW OF FORCE

The U.S. Navy strike group Carl Vinson canceled a planned trip to Australia and is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters over the weekend. "We feel the increased presence is necessary," the official said.

South Korean and U.S. forces are also involved in annual joint military drills that run until the end of April. The North calls the drills preparations for war against it.

Several North Korean anniversaries in April could be opportunity for Pyongyang to conduct nuclear or missile tests, South Korean defense ministry spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said.

North Korea has invited a large number of foreign media representatives to Pyongyang this week, likely to cover the so-called "Day of the Sun" birth anniversary on April 15 of the state founder Kim Il Sung.

Moon did not directly respond to a question about the possibility of a U.S. military strike against the North.

"Considering the possibility of North Korea's strategic provocations such as a nuclear test and missile launches, we have in place deterrence to the North's provocation and all readiness against them," he told a briefing on Monday.

Senior envoys of South Korea, Japan and the United State on the North Korea nuclear program will soon meet to discuss their coordinated response, the South's foreign ministry said.

North Korea sounded a note of defiance on Saturday calling the U.S. strikes against Syria "an unforgivable act of aggression" that showed its decision to develop nuclear weapons was "the right choice."

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday that flew a short distance before spinning out of control and crashing into the sea, the latest of a number of missile tests defying U.N. sanctions.

The North is also seen to be ready to conduct its sixth nuclear test at any time, with movements detected by satellites at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت

ویدیو: تصاویر و برش های دیدنی از بخش های نادیده کنفرانس خبری احمدی نژاد و آنچه میان حرف هایش گفت

ریپ زدن طرح خودروهای فرسوده/ ادامه دومینوی اخراج کارگران شرکت های قدیمی/ مسئولین محترم؛از کف بازار چه...

ریپ زدن طرح خودروهای فرسوده/ ادامه دومینوی اخراج کارگران شرکت های قدیمی/ مسئولین محترم؛از کف بازار چه...

برجام در کلام روحانی: از آفتاب تابان تا ابر رحمت و رعد و برق/ادعای پرداخت یارانه 250 هزار تومانی فریبکارانه...

برجام در کلام روحانی: از آفتاب تابان تا ابر رحمت و رعد و برق/ادعای پرداخت یارانه 250 هزار تومانی فریبکارانه...

واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی...

واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رابطه عاشقانه انگیزه دختر برای همکاری با باند سرقت

یک پرسپولیسی درآستانه بازی باالریان خط خورد

مرگ با سرعت بالا در كورس شبانه

روحانی: زندگی افراد کم درآمد دغدغه دولت است

وب گردی

رفع چربی خون با طب سنتی

درمان مشکلات بدن با این میوه ها

کدام خودروها در کشور با کیفیت‌ترین هستند؟ +جدول

۱۷ راه برای در امان ماندن از مضرات امواج موبایل

انقراض قریب الوقوع نسل بشر بر روی زمین

کنسرت ایرج در قزوین به تعویق افتاد

۱۰ حقیقت جالب درباره مغز

تست درایو تویوتا کمری ۲۰۱۷ هیبریدی

کنترل تلفن هوشمند به وسیله حرکات صورت با یک هندزفری خاص

تامین کالاهای اساسی خانوار با تخفیف استثنایی-سوپرمارکت آنلاین

افزایش عمر بیماران سرطان مغز با مصرف بالای ویتامین ث

آدم هایی که خود را به عروسک های واقعی تبدیل کردند

لیمو و انرژی مثبت نهفته در آن

کسانی که گودی کمر دارند حتما بخوانند

شغل‌هایی که باعث چاقی و امراض دیگر می‌شوند؟

رشد 5000 درصدی قیمت دلار

دلیل ترس ما از مرگ چیست!؟

چرا اقتصاد ایران به رشد پایدار نمی رسد؟

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو
چرا سامانه های ضد هوایی روسیه به حملات موشکی آمریکا به سوریه واکنش نشان ندادند؟
علم‌الهدی: زلزله مشهد نمایشگاهی از عنایت خاص پروردگار بود/ روحانی: زمان تورم 51 درصدی، تلویزیون خوابش برده بود
واکنش ظریف به شعار انرژی هسته‌ای حق مسلم ماست / طرح آمریکا برای آسیب به زیرساخت‌های ایران/ توصیه انتخاباتی وزیر بهداشت/ کنایه تند نماینده قم به رئیس جمهور/ واکنش شدید به نشست خبری احمدی نژاد/ تذکر محسن رضایی به رئیس سازمان صدا و سیما
عاقبت شوم توریست بدشانس هنگام شنا
واکنش ظریف به بمباران شیمیایی در سوریه/ پایداری‌ها از چه کسی حمایت می کنند؟/ واکنش عضو هیأت اجرایی به افشاگری‌های انتخاباتی/ پیام رهبر کره شمالی به بشار اسد/ وقتی دولت با «هیچ» بدهی خود را تسویه می‌کند!
انتقاد شدید اعضای شورای امنیت از حمله خودسرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو
روایت جدیدی از حادثه پلاسکو که می‌تواند معادلات را تغییر دهد!
"سید بلوچستان" ترور شد
حال رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در زمان حمله به سوریه
هر دو پیش بینی ام درباره اقدام آمریکا پس از شکست در جنگ تحمیلی تحقق یافت / بیست سالی که از سپاه بیرون آمدم برای جلوگیری از این حادثه بوده است
اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه
واکنش ایران به حمله موشکی آمریکا به سوریه چه خواهد بود؟
تولد پنجاه سالگی مهران مدیری
آغاز حمله داعش به ارتش سوریه پس از حمله موشکی آمریکا

«نابودسازی»؛ تنها راه نشان دادن اعتراض به کیفیت پایین خودروهای تولید داخل!  (۲۰۱ نظر)

«زلزله شدید» خراسان رضوی و مشهد را لرزاند/ درخواست هلال احمر از مردم: به مناطق زلزله زده نروید!/ ۴ مصدوم و 2 فوتی تا این لحظه/ تخریب ۴۰ تا ۱۰۰ درصدی چند روستا +ویدیو  (۱۴۴ نظر)

44 درصد مخاطبان در نوروز تلویزیون تماشا نکردند و 47 درصد ناراضی، ممکن است تماشا نکنند!  (۱۳۷ نظر)

زشت ترین عکس یادگاری دو جوان در سیزده بدر  (۱۲۲ نظر)

حمله موشکی غافلگیرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصاویر چیست؟  (۹۷ نظر)

نظرسنجی/آیا با اخراج رضاییان از پرسپولیس موافقید؟  (۸۵ نظر)

آمار موجود از خانه های خالی غلط است! +ویدیو  (۷۱ نظر)

زندگی بر بادرفته زوج ایرانی در استرالیا  (۶۴ نظر)

زن قاتل گوشت مقتول را خوراک خانواده‌اش کرد!  (۵۲ نظر)

برای سال 1396 چه برنامه‌ها و اهدافی در نظر گرفته‌اید؟  (۴۸ نظر)

اهداف نظامی و سیاسی آمریکا از حمله به خاک سوریه  (۴۶ نظر)

میزبانی جام جهانی پیشکش؛ آیا برای «قطر 2022» کاری می‌‎کنیم؟!  (۴۳ نظر)

مملکت را به گورستان خودروهای چینی تبدیل کرده ایم!  (۴۲ نظر)

انتقاد شدید اعضای شورای امنیت از حمله خودسرانه آمریکا به سوریه +ویدیو  (۴۰ نظر)