China Top Nuclear Envoy to Arrive in Seoul Monday to Discuss N Korea Problem

Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Korean Peninsula Affairs Wu Dawei will arrive in Seoul Monday on a five-day visit, South Korean media reported Sunday citing diplomatic sources.

Sputnik – Wu will meet with South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Hong-kyun to discuss cooperation between Beijing and Seoul on the issue of North Korea's nuclear program, Yonhap reported.

The news agency noted the Wu was also likely to hold meetings with all South Korean presidential candidates in the light of the upcoming vote, slated for May 9.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted on March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province.