Nikki Haley says Syria regime change is 'inevitable'

Two
days after the US launched military strikes on a Syrian airbase,
Haley said the departure of Assad was inevitable.
It was the first time that the US had struck the Syrian regime since the
start of the six-year civil war.
In
her interview with CNN's "State of the Union," Haley said removing
Assad from power was one of a number of priorities for the US.
"Getting
Assad out is not the only priority. So what we're trying to do is
obviously defeat ISIS. Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with
Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out. And then finally
move towards a political solution, because at the end of the day this
is a complicated situation, there are no easy answers and a political
solution is going to have to happen," she said in the interview with
anchor Jake Tapper, to air on Sunday.
Haley
said that the Trump administration's view was that a political solution
would not happen with Assad in power, though she stopped short of
saying Assad's departure was now official US policy.
"If you look at his actions, if you look
at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's
peaceful and stable with Assad," she said.
"Regime
change is something that we think is going to happen because all of the
parties are going to see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be
taking place for Syria."
Tillerson
was more equivocal about Assad's future on Sunday. He told CBS's "Face
the Nation" that the threat of ISIS would first need to be reduced, then
"I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilising the
situation in Syria."