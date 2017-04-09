Air Balloon Accident Kills One, Injures 20 People in Central Turkey

Sputnik — According to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper, the accident took place near the city of Nevsehir in the Cappadocia region. All the victims were hospitalized.

The reasons behind the accident are unknown yet.

"This morning, a French tourist died due to a hard landing of the hot air balloon prompted by strong wind. Two French nationals, two Colombia's citizens and 16 Turkey's citizens were injured. There are no Russia's nationals among the victims," a representative of the local police told Sputnik on Sunday.

He added that there was no risk to the lives of those injured.

Cappadocia region is a famous tourist site with spectacular landscapes. Some 2.5 million tourists visit the region every year, with many taking air balloon flights.