Zarif: Neither Iran nor other signatories will accept reexamining the accord

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to try and renegotiate the nuclear accord, heralding “difficult days” ahead for the Islamic Republic.

Zarif, in remarks published by the Tehran-based newspaper Ettelaat, said that neither Iran nor other signatories will accept reexamining the 2015 landmark accord that lifted a host of sanctions on Iran in return for curbing its nuclear program.





Trump said during the presidential campaign that he wants to "tear up” or renegotiate the terms of the deal he called "a disaster.” While he hasn’t repeated these statements since stepping into the White House, his administration on Friday imposed sanctions against a list of entities accused of having ties to Iran’s missile program after Tehran carried out a ballistic missile test.





"I believe Trump may try to renegotiate,” Zarif, who led the Iranian team that negotiated the agreement, said. "So, we will have difficult days ahead.”



