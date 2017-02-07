جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۷۴بازدید
‍ پ

Ex-French President Sarkozy to stand trial over campaign funding

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial over allegations of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election bid, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۶۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۳:۰۲ 07 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 174
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial over allegations of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election bid, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

The source added that 13 others would also face trial over the so-called 'Bygmalion Affair', which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities.

The decision to put Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the build-up to this year's presidential election in April and May.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فعالیت اسنپ و تپسی در راستای کارآفرینی است

عملکرد بانک ها در فروش اموال مازاد قابل قبول نیست

شفافیت در بورس برای جلوگیری از ایجاد بازار دلالی

کشورهای دارای دانش هسته ای همکاری لازم را ندارند

محسن کوهکن دبیرکل جامعه اسلامی نمایندگان شد

گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رئیس مجلس با ناطق نوری

تماس تلفنی رئیس فراکسیون امید با ناطق نوری

رشد همراه با ترس شاخص کل بورس

اتمام بررسی لایحه برنامه ششم در شورای نگهبان

اعضای ستاد حمایت از انتفاضه با لاریجانی دیدار می‌کنند

خرید اخیر کیک زرد از روسیه نیست

پرداخت 4500 میلیارد تومان از مطالبات بازنشستگان در سال آینده

حوزه موشکی ایران قابل مذاکره با هیچ احدی نیست

فضای انتخاباتی زود هنگام به مصلحت نظام نیست

باید عاملان محرومیت تراکتورسازی مشخص شوند

وب گردی

کبد چرب و خطر ابتلا به دیابت

دشمنانی که به انسداد عروق کمک می کنند

سرویس‌های اینترنت نامحدود باز می‌گردند

مشاوره و برگزاری تورهاي داخلي و خارجي برای سفرهاي تفريحي و يا كاري

شروط عجیب برای وام ۱۰ میلیونی مسکن مهر

اولین سوپرمارکت آنلاین کالاهای اساسی خانواده

اشتراک تجربیات سفر گردشگران داخلی و خارجی - سفرنامه -خواندنی

سورپرایز جالب فیس بوک برای مجردها

پیام رسان های خارجی فقط یکسال دیگر مهمان کاربران ایرانی هستند

مواد غذایی سرطان‌زایی که هر روز می‌خوریم!

آشنایی با عقود اسلامی بانکی -خدمات بانکی

طب سنتی چه میان‌ وعده‌هایی را توصیه می‌کند

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

درمان کبد چرب با گیاهان دارویی

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

شکلاتی که سرطان زا نیست

نکاتی که برای ازدواج باید رعایت شوند

لاغری با قهوه سبز

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم همراه با موسیقی/ هشدار صریح روسیه به آمریکا درباره لغو برجام/ وزیر به دنبال عاری کردن دانشگاه‌ها از دخانیات!
محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود
تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنواره فیلم فجر
سرگردانی ۹ روزه دو برادر در پلاسکو
تصاویر مشمئزکننده از معتادان «کروکودیل»
شکار کوسه توسط شیر دریایی
نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟
واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۸۰ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران  (۱۱۷ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۷۱ نظر)

در برابر فرمان جدید ترامپ، نباید اقدام متقابل می کردیم!  (۷۰ نظر)

از بیانیه فلین تا توئیت ترامپ؛ تلاش آمریکا برای قرار دادن ایران در مخمصه  (۶۶ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس 3-تراکتورسازی 0/سه گل رنگارنگ روی هنر پاس سروش/فاصله 9 امتیازی در صدر+جدول  (۵۲ نظر)