اروپا
Hackers take down Austrian parliament website

Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۶۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۰۰ 07 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 123
Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement.

"The hacker attack was most likely a so-called DDoS-attack; a similar attack took place last November targeting the websites of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministries," it said, using the acronym for Distributed Denial of Service attack.

In November, hackers launched a DDoS-attack, among the most common cyber threats, on the European Commission's computers. 

