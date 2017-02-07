جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۵۰بازدید
‍ پ

Australian conservative to form new party

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was left teetering on the brink of a minority government
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۶۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۱:۳۵ 07 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 150

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was left teetering on the brink of a minority government

on Tuesday when a prominent lawmaker quit to form a new conservative party, more bad news as Turnbull's popularity ratings plumb new lows.
The defection of Senator Cory Bernardi to form the Australian Conservatives, seven months after Turnbull's Liberal-National coalition claimed an unconvincing election victory, further weakens the center-right government's hopes of pressing ahead with its legislative agenda.

Bernardi said he hoped his new party would offer a refuge for disillusioned right-wing members of the coalition at a time when traditional conservative parties are under threat from a shift to the right that has favored parties like Pauline Hanson's nationalist One Nation.

Turnbull won a razor-thin majority at last July's election and faces having to cobble together a minority government if Bernardi is able to entice just a single lawmaker from the lower house of parliament to join his new party.

Bernardi said he had not yet approached any coalition members and offered only limited support for Turnbull's legislative agenda in the upper house Senate, where the government is already in the minority.

"It is about lower taxes and ... better outcomes for families, fostering enterprise, restricting the scope of government and building society," Bernardi said.

"If they put forward good policy, I will support them," he told reporters in Canberra.

Australia's last minority government was under the Labor party between 2010 and 2013, an unstable period when legislation was frequently blocked and leadership speculation swirled constantly around then prime minister Julia Gillard.

The socially liberal Turnbull is already deeply unpopular, with an opinion poll on Monday showing support for his coalition at its lowest in more than a year, eight points behind Labor. Turnbull has struggled to make an impact since he toppled his more conservative predecessor, Tony Abbott, in a party-room coup in September 2015. [nL4N1FR0PM]

Bernardi's Australian Conservatives also represents the biggest split in the Liberal party, the senior coalition member, in a generation.

"We have a divided government where the right hand doesn't know what the far-right hand is doing anymore," said Senator Richard Di Natale, leader of the small but influential Australian Greens.

"The government is now in turmoil, in absolute turmoil," he told reporters.

There were few signs from within Turnbull's government that the split would be amicable.

"If Bernardi really wants to restore faith in politics, he must resign and recontest as an Independent, otherwise it's all hot air," senior minister Christopher Pyne said on Twitter.

Support for One Nation - which first gained international notoriety in the late 1990s with its appeal to white nationalism - hit a high of 8 percent, Monday's Newspoll showed.
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بشار اسد: سوریه به خانواده من تعلق ندارد / همه مردم سوریه میتوانند در جایگاه رئیس جمهور باشند

ارتباط مصرف برخی داروها با نقص سیستم ایمنی

حمله تند نماینده اصولگرا به مهدی تاج

توقیف سمند با 14 میلیون تومان خلافی

آخرین وضعیت پرونده پزشک مشهور تبریزی

دستگیری بیش از 140 سارق در تهران

یک مربی اسکاتلندی شایعه سرمربیگری ایران بجای کی‌روش را تایید کرد!

استقلال اجازه خروج چشمی را نداد

نوبخت: مذاکره ای با ترامپ نداشته ایم

دژاگه اجازه بازی برای ولفسبورگ را ندارد!

حاشیه های داغ صحن علنی شورای شهر تهران

ویدیو: فردوسی پور مچ مقصر تراکتور را گرفت

چرا استفاده از چنگال در اروپا، لکه ننگ بود؟

وب گردی

کبد چرب و خطر ابتلا به دیابت

دشمنانی که به انسداد عروق کمک می کنند

سرویس‌های اینترنت نامحدود باز می‌گردند

مشاوره و برگزاری تورهاي داخلي و خارجي برای سفرهاي تفريحي و يا كاري

شروط عجیب برای وام ۱۰ میلیونی مسکن مهر

اولین سوپرمارکت آنلاین کالاهای اساسی خانواده

اشتراک تجربیات سفر گردشگران داخلی و خارجی - سفرنامه -خواندنی

سورپرایز جالب فیس بوک برای مجردها

پیام رسان های خارجی فقط یکسال دیگر مهمان کاربران ایرانی هستند

مواد غذایی سرطان‌زایی که هر روز می‌خوریم!

آشنایی با عقود اسلامی بانکی -خدمات بانکی

طب سنتی چه میان‌ وعده‌هایی را توصیه می‌کند

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

درمان کبد چرب با گیاهان دارویی

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

شکلاتی که سرطان زا نیست

نکاتی که برای ازدواج باید رعایت شوند

لاغری با قهوه سبز

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم همراه با موسیقی/ هشدار صریح روسیه به آمریکا درباره لغو برجام/ وزیر به دنبال عاری کردن دانشگاه‌ها از دخانیات!
محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود
تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنواره فیلم فجر
سرگردانی ۹ روزه دو برادر در پلاسکو
تصاویر مشمئزکننده از معتادان «کروکودیل»
شکار کوسه توسط شیر دریایی
نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟
واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۹ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران  (۱۱۷ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۷۱ نظر)

در برابر فرمان جدید ترامپ، نباید اقدام متقابل می کردیم!  (۷۰ نظر)

از بیانیه فلین تا توئیت ترامپ؛ تلاش آمریکا برای قرار دادن ایران در مخمصه  (۶۶ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس 3-تراکتورسازی 0/سه گل رنگارنگ روی هنر پاس سروش/فاصله 9 امتیازی در صدر+جدول  (۵۲ نظر)