خاورمیانه
Assad says Trump's priority of fighting IS promising

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. President Donald Trump's priority of fighting Islamist fundamentalists led by Islamic State was promising but it was too early to expect stronger steps, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۴۴ 07 February 2017
Assad was also quoted as telling a group of Belgian reporters that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight against the militants would have positive repercussions.

"I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it's too early to expect anything practical," Assad was quoted as saying.

