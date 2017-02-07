tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۴۰بازدید
‍ پ

This will be my hardest election yet, admits Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, admitted she was facing the toughest election campaign of her career on Monday, as a shock opinion poll found her party trailing for the first time in almost seven years.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۵۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۲۸ 07 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 140
Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, admitted she was facing the toughest election campaign of her career on Monday, as a shock opinion poll found her party trailing for the first time in almost seven years.

Martin Schulz, the former European parliament president and outspoken EU critic, is now leading the race to be Germany’s next leader, according to the poll for Bild newspaper.

His centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) came first with 31 per cent, ahead of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) on 30 per cent.

The far-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) were in the third place with 12 per cent.

It is the first time the CDU has been beaten into second place since 2010.

"This will be the hardest election campaign I have ever fought,” Mrs Merkel told a press conference in Munich.

"We have quite a fight on our hands, and we have plenty of work ahead of us.”

Mr Schulz has now emerged as the most serious challenger Mrs Merkel has faced in more than a decade in power.

The SPD has seen its support surge by a dramatic ten points in just two weeks since he took over as party leader following the resignation of Sigmar Gabriel.
In a sign of the panic now gripping Mrs Merkel’s camp, one of the harshest critics of her refugee policy on Monday agreed to set aside his differences with the chancellor and work towards her re-election.

Horst Seehofer, the leader of Mrs Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), was threatening to pull out of an electoral alliance with Mrs Merkel unless she agreed to a limit on the number of refugees allowed into Germany.

But the two leaders put on a show of unity at a joint press conference to endorse Mrs Merkel’s candidacy.

All differences seemed forgotten as Mr Seehofer praised her "dazzling” record as chancellor.

Mrs Merkel said she was taking the threat from Mr Schulz seriously.
"In every election I’ve fought, I’ve taken my challenger seriously and offered him respect -- and it’ll be the same in this campaign,” she said.

But the SPD seized on the poll findings as evidence that the tide of German politics has turned decisively in their favour.

"Merkel is finished, just like Kohl was in 1998,” Johannes Kahrs, an MP from the party, told Welt newspaper, referring to Helmut Kohl, the former chancellor. "People want a fresh face.”

"There is something of a weariness when it comes to Merkel,” Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-Diba bank, told Bloomsburg news agency.

"Martin Schulz is Angela Merkel with a beard,” Hermann Binkert, head of the Insa polling institute, told Bild. "The choice of Martin Schulz as chancellor candidate turned the mood in favour of the SPD. The election is not decided, it’s wide open.”

There are still seven months to go until September’s elections. Although rival polls still show Mrs Merkel’s CDU in the lead, all show Mr Schulz and the SPD closing the gap.


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رونمایی از ٤ روش خلاصی از شر ترامپ/ احتمال ورود ملخ ها به ایران

رونمایی از پیراهن داور دربی پایتخت +عکس

شگفتی‌ها و نخستین‌های نیروی هوایی ارتش

مرگ دلخراش ۲ دختر خردسال در شکنجه داعشی‌ها

کری و آلبرایت خواستار ادامه حکم دادگاه علیه ترامپ

ابلاغیه رییس‌جمهور درباره جریمه دستگاه‌های دولتی

ویدیو: جذابیت های بهبهان از نمای نزدیک

احتمال اجرای حکم اعدام زنجانی تا قبل از پایان سال

خانه سوپرلوکس پل پوگبا در شهر منچستر

وب گردی

سرویس‌های اینترنت نامحدود باز می‌گردند

شروط عجیب برای وام ۱۰ میلیونی مسکن مهر

سورپرایز جالب فیس بوک برای مجردها

پیام رسان های خارجی فقط یکسال دیگر مهمان کاربران ایرانی هستند

مواد غذایی سرطان‌زایی که هر روز می‌خوریم!

طب سنتی چه میان‌ وعده‌هایی را توصیه می‌کند

درمان کبد چرب با گیاهان دارویی

موز بخورید ، لاغر شوید !

شکلاتی که سرطان زا نیست

یک نشست با کلی حاشیه

نکاتی که برای ازدواج باید رعایت شوند

ده خودروی اقتصادی‌ بازار ایران کدامند؟

واکنش زنان جهان به فرمان تازه ترامپ

لاغری با قهوه سبز

۶ نوع درد جسمی را هیچ وقت نادیده نگیرید

۹ دلیل برای خوردن زیتون

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود
محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید
ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم همراه با موسیقی/ هشدار صریح روسیه به آمریکا درباره لغو برجام/ وزیر به دنبال عاری کردن دانشگاه‌ها از دخانیات!
تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنواره فیلم فجر
سرگردانی ۹ روزه دو برادر در پلاسکو
تصاویر مشمئزکننده از معتادان «کروکودیل»
شکار کوسه توسط شیر دریایی
نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟
واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۹ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران  (۱۱۷ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۷۱ نظر)

در برابر فرمان جدید ترامپ، نباید اقدام متقابل می کردیم!  (۷۰ نظر)

از بیانیه فلین تا توئیت ترامپ؛ تلاش آمریکا برای قرار دادن ایران در مخمصه  (۶۶ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس 3-تراکتورسازی 0/سه گل رنگارنگ روی هنر پاس سروش/فاصله 9 امتیازی در صدر+جدول  (۵۲ نظر)