tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۱۹بازدید
‍ پ

Netanyahu calls on 'responsible nations' to sanction Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran, saying its continued nuclear weapons program posed to a threat to the world.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۳۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۶:۴۴ 06 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 119

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran, saying its continued nuclear weapons program posed to a threat to the world.

Speaking in London as he met British Prime Minister Theresa May, Netanyahu said Iran sought to "conquer the Middle East" and had to be reined in.
He called for "responsible nations" to follow the lead of the US, which last week imposed fresh sanctions in response to Ian's latest ballistic missile test.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (right) is expected to tell Israel&#39;s Benjamin Netanyahu that West Bank settlements undermine the Middle East peace process.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (right) is expected to tell Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that West Bank settlements undermine the Middle East peace process.

Iran "seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation," Netanyahu said.

Addressing May, Netanyahu added: "That's why I welcome President Trump's insistence on new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations, and I'd like to talk to you about how we can ensure Iran's aggression does not go unanswered."

Iran world&#39;s &#39;biggest state sponsor of terrorism,&#39; Mattis says
Iran denies the January 29 test violated a UN resolution, saying that it had a right to carry out such exercises in defense of its country.

Netanyahu has been staunchly opposed to a nuclear deal with Iran, brokered by the Obama administration, that saw sanctions on the country relaxed in exchange for a dramatic downsizing of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli leader has called the accord "weak."

A Downing Street spokesperson said that Britain shared concerns about Iran's missile test.

"It was discussed at the UN and we made clear our position. With regard to the specific agreement relating to the nuclear weapons ... it's important that it is very carefully and rigorously policed. We should also be clear that it has neutralized the possibility of the Iranians acquiring nuclear weapons for more than a decade."

West Bank settlement

May is expected to tell Netanyahu that a plan to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank undermines the Middle East peace process, the same spokesperson told reporters.

May reiterated Britain's commitment to a two-state solution to Netanyahu. "It's the best way to building stability and peace and prosperity for the future," May said.
What you need to know about the Israeli settlements
Israel plans to build more than 5,000 new homes in the West Bank, in Israel's first major construction plans in 20 years.

Netanyahu's meeting with May comes just hours before Israel's parliament looks set to vote on a bill to retroactively legalize thousands of settler homes in the West Bank.

The settlement program is illegal under international law, but Israel disputes that finding and insists the status of the West Bank is more ambiguous than international law allows.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is the Syrian conflict, cybersecurity and trade. 


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تعریف تورم چیست؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن هف هشتاد

سونامی بیماری‌های غیرواگیر در کمین دانش‌آموزان

معرفی رئیس ستاد انتخاباتی رئیس جمهور/ اعلام زمان تعیین کاندیدای جبهه مردمی/ آخرین موضع انتخاباتی جامعتین

معمایی که از 100 سال پیش همه را درگیر کرده

تازه ترین خبرها از وضعیت جسمانی ناطق نوری

امیدواریم ناچار به سهمیه‌بندی بنزین نشویم

هم‌صدایی «ترزا می و نتانیاهو» علیه ایران

واردات مواد مخرب لایه اوزن سهیه‌بندی شد

نامه وزیر صنعت برای جلوگیری از موازی‌کاری بود

افزایش قیمت نفت در اثر نگرانی از تحریم‌های ایران

وب گردی

موز بخورید ، لاغر شوید !

شکلاتی که سرطان زا نیست

یک نشست با کلی حاشیه

نکاتی که برای ازدواج باید رعایت شوند

ده خودروی اقتصادی‌ بازار ایران کدامند؟

واکنش زنان جهان به فرمان تازه ترامپ

لاغری با قهوه سبز

۶ نوع درد جسمی را هیچ وقت نادیده نگیرید

هشدار مراجع قانونی به فرستندگان پیامک های پولی

پینگ مرگ؛ در آستانه ایجاد خرابی سراسری در اینترنت!

۹ دلیل برای خوردن زیتون

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

باما در کد داغ زمستان پالاز همراه شوید

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود
خرافات قدیمی که خیلی ها باور دارند

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۲ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۷۱ نظر)

در برابر فرمان جدید ترامپ، نباید اقدام متقابل می کردیم!  (۷۰ نظر)

از بیانیه فلین تا توئیت ترامپ؛ تلاش آمریکا برای قرار دادن ایران در مخمصه  (۶۶ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

کویت هم ورود اتباع ایرانی را ممنوع کرد!  (۵۰ نظر)