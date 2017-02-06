tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » چین
۸۵بازدید
‍ پ

China protests U.S. sanction list on Iran that hits Chinese firms

China on Monday said it had "lodged representations" with the United States over Washington's new sanctions list targeting Iran, which includes Chinese companies and individuals.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۲۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۴۱ 06 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 85
China on Monday said it had "lodged representations" with the United States over Washington's new sanctions list targeting Iran, which includes Chinese companies and individuals.

The sanctions on 25 people and entities imposed on Friday by President Donald Trump's administration, and came two days it had put Iran 'on notice' following a ballistic missile test.

Those affected by the sanctions cannot access the U.S. financial system or deal with U.S. companies, and are subject to secondary sanctions, meaning foreign companies and individuals are prohibited from dealing with them or risk being blacklisted by the United States.

The list includes two Chinese companies and three Chinese people, only one of whom the U.S. Treasury Department explicitly said was a Chinese citizen, a person called Qin Xianhua. 
 
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that Beijing had lodged a protest with Washington, and that such sanctions, particularly when they harmed the interests of a third party, were "not helpful" in promoting mutual trust.

"We have consistently opposed any unilateral sanctions," Lu told a regular press briefing. 
 
Executives of two Chinese companies included on the list said on Sunday they had only exported normal goods to the Middle Eastern country and didn't consider they had done anything wrong. 

China has in the past been angered by what it calls unilateral sanctions placed on Chinese firms by the United States and others in relation to Iran or North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
 
China has close economic and diplomatic ties with Tehran, but was also instrumental in pushing through a landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear program.


برچسب ها: iran ، china ، trump ، sanctions
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

انتقاد مراجع از ادامه فعالیت شرکت‌های هرمی

اذعان انگلیس به ضعف ناوشکن‌های جدید این کشور

وزیر گردشگری ترکیه وارد سرزمین‌های اشغالی شد

ادامه بررسی اصلاحیه قانون کار در مجلس

حمله توپخانه‌ای رژیم صهیونیستی به پایگاه مقاومت در غزه

هشتمین روز سی و پنجمین جشنواره فیلم فجر

محرومیت باشگاه‌ها نتیجه سوء مدیریت در عرصه فوتبال

وب گردی

۱۰ خوردنی آرامش‌بخش و ضداسترس

۶ نوع درد جسمی را هیچ وقت نادیده نگیرید

هشدار مراجع قانونی به فرستندگان پیامک های پولی

پینگ مرگ؛ در آستانه ایجاد خرابی سراسری در اینترنت!

۹ دلیل برای خوردن زیتون

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

باما در کد داغ زمستان پالاز همراه شوید

خواص معجزه آسای پوست هندوانه

تورهای ویژه نوروزی بصورت از دم قسط

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

دارو نخورید کیوی بخورید

آشنایی با بزرگترین سایت مرجع گردشگری کشور

خواص بهشتی انجیر

tabnak-adv
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
خرافات قدیمی که خیلی ها باور دارند
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۱ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۸۰ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۸۴ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۶۰ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

کویت هم ورود اتباع ایرانی را ممنوع کرد!  (۵۰ نظر)