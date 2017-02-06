Turkey, Saudi Arabia to hold coordination council meeting

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will hold the first session of a bilateral coordination council meeting between Feb. 7 and 8, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Feb. 6.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will hold the first session of a bilateral coordination council meeting between Feb. 7 and 8, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Feb. 6.





The first session of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council will be held under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir in Ankara, it said.





At the first session of the council, which was founded by "the Accord on the Establishment of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council” signed during the visit of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Turkey between April 11 and 14 April last year, the two sides will explore prospective areas of cooperation to further develop bilateral relations in all fields.





On the occasion of the meeting, the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues.





Al-Jubeir is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.





Erdoğan is scheduled to depart over the weekend for a regional trip to Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia.







