tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۶۸بازدید
‍ پ

Afghan official: Avalanches in Afghanistan kill at least 107

An Afghan official says at least 107 people have been killed in recent days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country, nearly doubling an earlier death toll estimate of 54.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۲۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۳۶ 06 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 68
An Afghan official says at least 107 people have been killed in recent days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country, nearly doubling an earlier death toll estimate of 54.

Omer Mohammadi, spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said Monday that more than 65 others have been injured and more than 150 homes destroyed by the avalanches.

Many of the newest fatalities come from Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow. Mohammadi said that rescue teams have so far recovered 48 bodies from those villages.


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

انتقاد مراجع از ادامه فعالیت شرکت‌های هرمی

اذعان انگلیس به ضعف ناوشکن‌های جدید این کشور

وزیر گردشگری ترکیه وارد سرزمین‌های اشغالی شد

ادامه بررسی اصلاحیه قانون کار در مجلس

حمله توپخانه‌ای رژیم صهیونیستی به پایگاه مقاومت در غزه

هشتمین روز سی و پنجمین جشنواره فیلم فجر

محرومیت باشگاه‌ها نتیجه سوء مدیریت در عرصه فوتبال

وب گردی

۱۰ خوردنی آرامش‌بخش و ضداسترس

۶ نوع درد جسمی را هیچ وقت نادیده نگیرید

هشدار مراجع قانونی به فرستندگان پیامک های پولی

پینگ مرگ؛ در آستانه ایجاد خرابی سراسری در اینترنت!

۹ دلیل برای خوردن زیتون

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

باما در کد داغ زمستان پالاز همراه شوید

خواص معجزه آسای پوست هندوانه

تورهای ویژه نوروزی بصورت از دم قسط

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

دارو نخورید کیوی بخورید

آشنایی با بزرگترین سایت مرجع گردشگری کشور

خواص بهشتی انجیر

tabnak-adv
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
خرافات قدیمی که خیلی ها باور دارند
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۱ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۸۰ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۸۴ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۶۰ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

کویت هم ورود اتباع ایرانی را ممنوع کرد!  (۵۰ نظر)