تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
160 ‘illegal’ Pakistani residents deported from Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported 160 Pakistanis who were living illegally in the country. As per details, these people have been sent to Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport on a special plane- SV-3724, reports Dunya News.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۸۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۵۴ 05 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 163
The immigration authorities of Pakistan have taken the deported persons into custody after verifying their details.

An earlier report said that nearly 250,000 Pakistanis were deported from various countries during the years 2012-2015 with Saudi Arabia deporting 131,643 Pakistani nationals United Arab Emirates – 32,458, Iran -28,684, Oman – 17,248, Greece – 14,145, United Kingdom – 9,778 and Malaysia- 8,861. Most of the individuals deported from Saudi Arabia and the UAE were job seekers and businessmen.

