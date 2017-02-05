tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۱۳۶بازدید
Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Future Top Level Contacts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Ambassador in China Andrei Denisov, discussed high level contacts forthcoming in 2017, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۷۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۲۵ 05 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 136
BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to a statement released by the ministry, the minister paid a visit to the Russian embassy in Beijing on Saturday, following an invitation from Ambassador Denisov.

"The parties discussed the issues of international and regional agenda that cause general concern, as well as the high-level contacts that are upcoming in the new year," the statement said.

The minister underlined that the importance of the Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership is in the strong mutual support and strategic stability strengthening with every day.

"It is of a special importance and value in the current international situation of complete uncertainty," the minister stated, as cited in the statement, adding that he puts a great value on the personal contribution of Ambassador Denisov and the embassy on the whole to development of the bilateral relations.


Russian ambassador, in his turn, congratulated Wang and the employees of the ministry with the Chinese New Year and underlined that he values the development of Russian-Chinese relations, the statement said. Denisov also reiterated the embassy’s willingness to further maintain close cooperation with the Chinese Foreign Ministry and other government’s agencies.
On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia-China ties were considered to be exemplary, adding that Russia advocated further development of relations between the two countries.

