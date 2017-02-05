tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۷۷بازدید
‍ پ

Thousands march on London in protest against Donald Trump's travel ban

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to call on Theresa May to end her "collusion" with Donald Trump.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۷۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۵۷ 05 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 177
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to call on Theresa May to end her "collusion" with Donald Trump.

Demonstrators urged the prime minister to withdraw her controversial invitation of a state visit to Mr Trump and denounced his travel ban as "racist".

The march, organised by the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and the Muslim Association of Britain, amongst others, set off from the US embassy in central London towards Downing Street on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters brandished placards declaring "No to scapegoating Muslims" and "No to Trump, No to War", while they chanted "Theresa May shame on you".

The prime minister invited the American president to visit Britain later this year during a recent trip to the White House.
Hours later, Mr Trump introduced a 90-day travel ban on residents from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to America, sparking fury.
A petition calling on the government to prevent Mr Trump from making a state visit because it would cause "embarrassment" to the Queen has received more than 1.8 million signatures.

Downing Street rejected claims the Queen has been put in a difficult position due to the invitation and insisted the state visit would go ahead this year, but MPs will debate the matter later this month.

Since the ban was announced, there have been protests at several US airports where travellers were being held, including at least 2,000 protesters at New York's Kennedy International Airport, while thousands took to the streets of the UK amid anger over the ban.
Kevin Courtney, NUT general secretary, told the crowds that Mr Trump's policies were aimed at "stoking up fear".

He said that the "fear and division" was evident in schools and told the masses gathered: "I'm here to say that every teacher should be involved in the campaign against Trump."
"We can fight Trump's policies, we can fight that division," Mr Courtney added.

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, told the crowds that Mrs May needed to "understand the responsibility" of the UK's relationship with the US.

She added: "The answer isn't walls and the answer isn't bans".

The crowds marched down Park Lane - filling the length of the famous London street - and along Piccadilly towards Downing Street.

They chanted "Donald Trump has got to go" and "No ban, no wall" as they went.


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی خاطره تازه رهبر انقلاب از زندان / ویدیویی از برنامه روزانه ترامپ در کاخ سفید / حرف های کیروش از مشت معروف تا علیرضا منصوری...

ویدیوی خاطره تازه رهبر انقلاب از زندان / ویدیویی از برنامه روزانه ترامپ در کاخ سفید / حرف های کیروش از مشت معروف تا علیرضا منصوری...

بی‌تفاوتی در برابر قالب کردن گوشت مرغ رنگ‌شده به جای گوشت قرمز/ رضایت پرستاران چه زمانی جلب خواهد شد؟/ زنگ...

بی‌تفاوتی در برابر قالب کردن گوشت مرغ رنگ‌شده به جای گوشت قرمز/ رضایت پرستاران چه زمانی جلب خواهد شد؟/ زنگ...

ادعای عجیب برانکو: مردم دوست دارند من جانشین کی‌روش شوم/عدم ارتباط نزدیک با رهبری، ضعف اصلاح‌طلبان است...

ادعای عجیب برانکو: مردم دوست دارند من جانشین کی‌روش شوم/عدم ارتباط نزدیک با رهبری، ضعف اصلاح‌طلبان است...

دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از ...

دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کشف مهرهای جعلی سپاه از مخفیگاه یک جاسوس

خبر خوش برای تراکتوری ها

کشته شدن ۵ نظامی روسیه در سوریه

محرومیت تیم های پایه تراکتورسازی

از نامزدهای انتخابات 96 وثیقه‌ دریافت نمی‌شود

ترامپ یک قانون دیگر اوباما را لغو کرد

ارز امسال تک نرخی نمی شود

خودرویی که توسط صاحبش به سرقت رفت

ویدیو: آخرین حرف های حسن جوهرچی

«ترامپ» رسما علیه حکم قاضی شکایت کرد

ورود 40 ایرانی به آمریکا پس از لغو فرمان ترامپ

شهادت یک مأمور ناجا در سیستان و بلوچستان

چلسی خواهان جذب ستاره منچسترسیتی

عالیشاه و نورالهی باید به پادگان بروند!

خطر تلگرام با تولید محتوا خنثی شود نه فیلتر

وب گردی

راهکار دور زدن حالت غیر فعال Read Receipts در واتس اپ

چگونه یک هدفون خوب انتخاب کنیم؟

بهترین صبحانه ها برای حفاظت از قلب

10 عقاب غول پیکر روی زمین +عکس

اگر فشار خون دارید ، بخوانید …

گزارش تصویری کنسرت علیرضا عصار

سفرهای ویژه نوروزی با امکان پرداخت اقساطی

کیهان کلهر در پشت صحنه کلاه قرمزی

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

جشنواره نوروزی تلویزیون های بلست

قابلیت اسکن کد QR در مرورگر کروم برای کاربران iOS

آشنایی با بزرگترین سایت مرجع گردشگری کشور

تحریم های دنباله دار اپل علیه ایرانیان؛ پاسخ متقابل چیست؟

سه پیش خرید برانکو برای فصل بعد

پرموترین انسان های تاریخ +عکس

tabnak-adv
واکنش شدید سپاه به تهدید ترامپ/میزان تخلف دولت در اجرای بودجه 94/پایتخت خودکشی در کشور کجاست؟//وظیفه ضد ایرانی دوناو انگلیسی در خلیج فارس/مطالبه زنان اصلاح طلب از رئیس‌جمهور/نامه گلایه‌آمیز نماینده زرتشتیان به شمخانی
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
از«معرفی عامل سی درصد سرطان ایرانیان» تا «وقتی که آمریکا به داد ایران رسید!»
باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
مهناز افشار بستری شد
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ترامپ با چه تحریم هایی به جنگ ایران می آید؟ / ارتش سوریه به مرز ترکیه رسید / موضع گیری بازیگر ایرانی دوملیتی درباره تصمیم ترامپ / ویدیوی تکان دهنده از گرفتار شدن خودرو ها در جاده دماوند

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۵۵۲ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۸۰ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۸۳ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۱ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۳ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۸۴ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۸ نظر)

با «خاک» کنار بیایید و تقصیر را گردن کسی نیندازید!  (۷۲ نظر)