تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۵۷بازدید
11 arrested over Istanbul nightclub attack

A total of eleven people have been arrested over the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) attack on a famous nightclub at the heart of Istanbul. Reina attacker Abdulkadir Masharipov’s wife Zarina Nurullayeva was among those arrested over the attack, which claimed the lives of 39 people, while wounding 65 others.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۴۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۰۷ 04 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 157
Eleven people have been referred to court with an arrest demand on Feb. 3. Tuersung Xıanmıxıdıng and Bakhtiiar Abdurashıdov were arrested over "helping intentional killing 39 times.”

All of those arrested are charged with "being members of a terrorist orgnization” and "attempting to remove constitutional order.” 

According to the recently emerged details, Masharipov’s wife Nurullayeva was also determined to be an ISIL member. 

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when Masharipov opened fire on New Year’s Eve revelers in the nightclub in the Ortaköy neighborhood at about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Masharipov was captured in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul late on Jan. 16. His interrogation is currently ongoing.


