نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۵۸بازدید
‍ پ

Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order Sweep Australia

People across Australia took to the streets protesting their country's processing centers for refugees and the recent immigration order signed by US President Donald Trump.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۴۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۰۵ 04 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 158

Sputnik - According to The Guardian Australia, the rallies spanned Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Hobart and other cities.

Protesters reportedly called for the closure of detention centers located on Manus and Nauru islands, where the refugees are kept before they can be either admitted to Australia or deported.

According to the newspaper, the people who gathered in the streets were carrying anti-Trump and pro-migrants posters.

Australia's offshore detention camps have often been criticized by the United Nations watchdogs for harsh conditions.

Former US administration concluded a one-time agreement to resettle refugees currently detained in Australian processing centers, but Trump has not been pleased with what he referred to as "this dumb deal."
On January 28, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held a telephone conversation, which, according to media reports, went poorly and was ended abruptly by the US president, mainly due to the discussion of the resettlement deal.

Turnbull later refuted media allegations, but the agreement remains in a precarious state, especially in the light of the executive order signed by Trump on January 27, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.


